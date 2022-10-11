"I've been here when it's good," said the man from here

Asked about his process of deciding to take the position, Wilks made it clear it wasn't much of a decision to make.

"Not to the point where I even debated the situation," he said. "I want to be a part of trying to turn this thing around. My history with this organization before is when we won three straight NFC South Championships, so I know what it takes. I've been around when it's good. I've been to a Super Bowl.

"So to be able to get us back to that point is the reason why I wanted to accept and take this job."

And if there's anyone who's at his core from and of this city, who knows what this place is about, and what it means to people in the stands, it's Steve Wilks.

So that may be why he took an understated tone Tuesday, on a day when plenty of people offered him a chance to describe what it meant for him to be a local, to be a Black head coach who wants opportunities for himself and others, or anything other than the guy in the spot he's in right now.

For Wilks, the point of Tuesday was that the Panthers were close enough for this to matter. So for him, that meant keeping his attention on the things that matter most.

If only there were a saying for the way people should handle themselves when times are hard. If only there were words to capture how you should make it about others and not yourself.

If only there were an inspiration for the way to approach the daily when you aren't necessarily promised another day, for the way you push when you can't even see the destination, but know the only thing you can control is the pushing.

If only there were someone who knew those kinds of things. Man, what a chance to deliver that kind of message to a team that could use it that would be.

"It means a lot to me; it means a lot to this organization," Wilks said of a certain franchise cornerstone. "It's just like anything. When you come to an organization, it has to be taught; it has to be understood. This is our mantra; this is what we're about.

"Yes, we do have a lot of young guys, but we're at the point in our season that it's about Keep Pounding. In order for us to turn this around, that's the mindset that we have to have."