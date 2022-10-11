Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Rams

STAFFORD, OFFENSE STRUGGLE BEHIND A DEPLETED OFFENSIVE LINE

Despite the production Kupp brings to the Rams' offense, the unit has generally struggled due to a growing number of injuries to its offensive line and a tough start to the season for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

For one, Stafford took snaps against the Cowboys behind his third center of the year, Jeremiah Kolone, who was the ninth offensive lineman to start a game for the Rams this season. Los Angeles is depleted in the interior, as left tackle Joe Noteboom and right tackle Rob Havenstein are the only two offensive linemen who have started all five games this year.

Opposing defenses have had few problems getting pressure on Stafford, who is tied with Colts quarterback Matt Ryan for the most sacks in the league at 21. Stafford and Ryan also tie for the most interceptions thrown this season in the NFL at seven.

The Rams are turnover prone. They've lost 12 turnovers through the first five weeks, which ranks 31st in the league, ahead of only New Orleans. The Rams have fumbled the ball five times, second most in the NFL, and are tied with the Colts for the most interceptions in the league.

Los Angeles gave up nine of Dallas' 22 points on turnovers in Week 5, including an opening drive fumble returned for a touchdown and an early blocked punt that resulted in a field goal.