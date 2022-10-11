Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Rams

Oct 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
WEEK-6_101022_KnowYourFoe_Comporium(1)

CHARLOTTE – After three straight weeks with home games at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers travel west under interim head coach Steve Wilks to face the Rams in Week 6.

The Rams (2-3) will take on the Panthers amid a two-game losing streak. The defending Super Bowl champions look to bounce back in a 4:05 p.m. kickoff against Carolina at SoFi Stadium after falling to the 49ers and Cowboys in back-to-back weeks.

The Panthers carry a 13-9 all-time advantage over the Rams, including a 7-4 record away from home.

Here's what to know about the Rams:

Cooper Kupp
Jeff Lewis/AP

RAMS' OFFENSE RUNS THROUGH COOPER KUPP

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp, last year's NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has tallied the most receptions in the league (49) and the second-most yards of the year (105.4 yards per game) behind Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Kupp is a big play threat, with five plays of 20 yards or more on the season, averaging 10.8 yards per catch. He has run for 267 yards after the catch this year, just over half his 527 total receiving yards.

Kupp brought in the longest touchdown pass of his career last week against the Cowboys, making a one-handed catch on a short pass and running 71 yards to the end zone. He has scored four times this year.

The Rams' offense finds a large chunk of its success through Kupp, who paces Los Angeles' 18th-ranked passing game. The Rams average 237.4 pass yards per game, 18th in the league.

Tight end Tyler Higbee is behind Kupp in the Rams' receiving game, taking 33 catches for 290 yards, 189 of which have come in runs after the catch. Wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Allen Robinson II have also tallied over 100 receiving yards this season.

Los Angeles leans on its passing game heavily, as its rushing attack is ranked last in the league, averaging 62.4 yards per game. Neither Cam Akers nor Darrell Henderson Jr. has eclipsed more than 155 yards on the year, and the team's longest rush was a 20-yarder from Kupp.

Matthew Stafford
Ashley Landis/AP

STAFFORD, OFFENSE STRUGGLE BEHIND A DEPLETED OFFENSIVE LINE

Despite the production Kupp brings to the Rams' offense, the unit has generally struggled due to a growing number of injuries to its offensive line and a tough start to the season for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

For one, Stafford took snaps against the Cowboys behind his third center of the year, Jeremiah Kolone, who was the ninth offensive lineman to start a game for the Rams this season. Los Angeles is depleted in the interior, as left tackle Joe Noteboom and right tackle Rob Havenstein are the only two offensive linemen who have started all five games this year.

Opposing defenses have had few problems getting pressure on Stafford, who is tied with Colts quarterback Matt Ryan for the most sacks in the league at 21. Stafford and Ryan also tie for the most interceptions thrown this season in the NFL at seven.

The Rams are turnover prone. They've lost 12 turnovers through the first five weeks, which ranks 31st in the league, ahead of only New Orleans. The Rams have fumbled the ball five times, second most in the NFL, and are tied with the Colts for the most interceptions in the league.

Los Angeles gave up nine of Dallas' 22 points on turnovers in Week 5, including an opening drive fumble returned for a touchdown and an early blocked punt that resulted in a field goal.

Overall, their offense has been held to 16 points per game, 29th in the league, though they have had the challenge of facing the two best defenses in the league (San Francisco and Buffalo ranked first and second, respectively) and the Cowboys, currently ranked ninth in total defense.

Aaron Donald
Kyusung Gong/AP

AARON DONALD HIGHLIGHTS COMPETITIVE DEFENSE

Amid its offensive struggles, Los Angeles can lean upon its defense, highlighted by stars in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebackers Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, has four sacks, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to add to his 21 tackles on the year. He forced a fumble last week in a strong showing, and he also finished the day with six tackles and two sacks against Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush.

The Rams are led by leading tackler Wagner, who has tallied 39 tackles and two sacks this season. Jones is second with 35 tackles and a TFL.

The Rams have the ninth-best rush defense in the NFL, averaging 106.4 yards per game and holding opponents to 4.1 yards per attempt. They've allowed 23.2 points per game through five weeks, 16th in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Rams Through The Years

View photos of action between the Panthers and Rams through the Years. Carolina owns a 13-9 advantage in the all-time series record.

E_1D2_1049
1 / 75
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, scores on a 68-yard reception after leaving St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill, right, on the turf in the third quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers beat the Rams, 27-13.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
2 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, scores on a 68-yard reception after leaving St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill, right, on the turf in the third quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers beat the Rams, 27-13.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Tom Gannam
Members of the St. Louis Rams' Brian Young (66) and Travis Fisher (22) and Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87), Ricky Proehl (center) and Steve Smith (89) dive for the loose football during a fumble following a shuttle-pass during the first half of their NFC playoff game in St. Louis, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The loose ball was recovered by Muhammad for a touchdown. The play was reviewed by the officials and the loose ball and recovery by the Panthers was ruled a touchdown. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
3 / 75

Members of the St. Louis Rams' Brian Young (66) and Travis Fisher (22) and Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87), Ricky Proehl (center) and Steve Smith (89) dive for the loose football during a fumble following a shuttle-pass during the first half of their NFC playoff game in St. Louis, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The loose ball was recovered by Muhammad for a touchdown. The play was reviewed by the officials and the loose ball and recovery by the Panthers was ruled a touchdown. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

CARvslLA1636
4 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA2022
5 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1710
6 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1500
7 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA940
8 / 75
CARvslLA1497
9 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1343
10 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1420
11 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA228_1
12 / 75
Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
13 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
CARvslLA113
14 / 75
CARvslLA88
15 / 75
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith looks skyward after catching the winning touchdown pass on the first play of the second overtime period against the St Louis Rams in and NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The Panthers beat the Rams, 29-23. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
16 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith looks skyward after catching the winning touchdown pass on the first play of the second overtime period against the St Louis Rams in and NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The Panthers beat the Rams, 29-23. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CARvslLA1984
17 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA98
18 / 75
Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
19 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
20 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Carolina Panthers' Mike Tolbert (35) tries to dive over the goal line for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
21 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mike Tolbert (35) tries to dive over the goal line for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is sacked by the Carolina Panthers defense during a November 5, 2000 game in the TWA Dome in St. Louis. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
22 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is sacked by the Carolina Panthers defense during a November 5, 2000 game in the TWA Dome in St. Louis. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
23 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Umpire Paul King, center, tries to separate Carolina Panthers' Jordan Gross, left, and St. Louis Rams' Robert Quinn, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 75

Umpire Paul King, center, tries to separate Carolina Panthers' Jordan Gross, left, and St. Louis Rams' Robert Quinn, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte. (Allen Kee via AP)
25 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte. (Allen Kee via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) sacks St. Louis Rams' Kellen Clemens (10) for a loss during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
26 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) sacks St. Louis Rams' Kellen Clemens (10) for a loss during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs the ball as St. Louis Rams strong safety Darian Stewart (20) attempts to tackle during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
27 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs the ball as St. Louis Rams strong safety Darian Stewart (20) attempts to tackle during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers' Star Lotulelei (98) prepares to tackle St. Louis Rams' Zac Stacy (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
28 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Star Lotulelei (98) prepares to tackle St. Louis Rams' Zac Stacy (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison chases down St. Louis Rams' Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
30 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison chases down St. Louis Rams' Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles to get away from St. Louis Rams outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
31 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles to get away from St. Louis Rams outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
32 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Tony Banks (12) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Oct.13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
33 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Tony Banks (12) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Oct.13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is pulled down for a 1-yard loss by St. Louis Rams' Adam Carriker during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
34 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is pulled down for a 1-yard loss by St. Louis Rams' Adam Carriker during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme calls out at the line during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
35 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme calls out at the line during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

190908carvsla_2778
36 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, looks for a hole during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
37 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, looks for a hole during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Marc Bulger (10) passes as Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kris Jenkins defends during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
38 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Marc Bulger (10) passes as Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kris Jenkins defends during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter (18) catches a 9-yard pass for a touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Lenny Walls defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
39 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter (18) catches a 9-yard pass for a touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Lenny Walls defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) eludes St. Louis Rams Chris Draft, right, during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
40 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) eludes St. Louis Rams Chris Draft, right, during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) looks for a hole during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
41 / 75

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) looks for a hole during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
42 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Tom Gannam
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is brought down by the St. Louis Rams' Pisa Tinoisamoa (50) and Ron Bartell (24) after running up the middle for a 15-yard gain during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won, the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
43 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is brought down by the St. Louis Rams' Pisa Tinoisamoa (50) and Ron Bartell (24) after running up the middle for a 15-yard gain during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won, the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass during the Panthers 15-0 win over the St. Louis Rams in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
44 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass during the Panthers 15-0 win over the St. Louis Rams in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

St. Louis Rams' Stephen Davis (48) is brought down by Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
45 / 75

St. Louis Rams' Stephen Davis (48) is brought down by Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) breaks a tackle by St. Louis Rams' Fakhir Brown (34) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in this Nov. 19, 2006 file photo. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
46 / 75

FILE Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) breaks a tackle by St. Louis Rams' Fakhir Brown (34) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in this Nov. 19, 2006 file photo. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger (10) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Damione Lewis (92) and Kindal Moorehead during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. The Panthers held the Rams to 111 yards, had a team record-tying seven sacks and St. Louis was blanked for the first time since 1998. The win moved the Panthers into a first-place tie in the NFC South. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
47 / 75

St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger (10) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Damione Lewis (92) and Kindal Moorehead during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. The Panthers held the Rams to 111 yards, had a team record-tying seven sacks and St. Louis was blanked for the first time since 1998. The win moved the Panthers into a first-place tie in the NFC South. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) runs to recover a fumble by St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt (81) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
48 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) runs to recover a fumble by St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt (81) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as St. Louis Rams' Oshiomogho Atogwe (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
49 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as St. Louis Rams' Oshiomogho Atogwe (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

190908carvsla_2151_1
50 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past St. Louis Rams' Corey Chavous (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
51 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past St. Louis Rams' Corey Chavous (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past St. Louis Rams' Victor Adeyanju (94) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
52 / 75

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past St. Louis Rams' Victor Adeyanju (94) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

190908carvsla_3475
53 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) knocks the helmet off St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill (26) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. Johnson was called for a face mask penalty on the play.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
54 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) knocks the helmet off St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill (26) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. Johnson was called for a face mask penalty on the play.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs past St. Louis Rams' Typka jackson (97) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2004. Goings, Carolina's sixth-string running back when the season started, ran for 108 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
55 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs past St. Louis Rams' Typka jackson (97) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2004. Goings, Carolina's sixth-string running back when the season started, ran for 108 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

190908carvsla_3687
56 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The crowd engulfs Carolina Panthers receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) after his touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win over the St. Louis Rams in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
57 / 75

The crowd engulfs Carolina Panthers receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) after his touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win over the St. Louis Rams in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox greets wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
58 / 75

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox greets wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad (87) runs in for a 14-yard touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Travis Fisher (22) falls during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
59 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad (87) runs in for a 14-yard touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Travis Fisher (22) falls during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein sets up to pass during the second quarter against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1998, at the TWA Dome in St. Louis. Beuerlein was 21 for 26 for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's 24-20 win. Covering is Rams' Roman Phifer (58). (AP Photo/Leon Algee)
60 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein sets up to pass during the second quarter against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1998, at the TWA Dome in St. Louis. Beuerlein was 21 for 26 for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's 24-20 win. Covering is Rams' Roman Phifer (58). (AP Photo/Leon Algee)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
61 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass on the run during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
62 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass on the run during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) dives over St. Louis Rams' Adam Archuleta (31) for a one-yard touchdown during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
63 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) dives over St. Louis Rams' Adam Archuleta (31) for a one-yard touchdown during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

* FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES * Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker, left, rushes against the blocking of St. Louis Rams' Orlando Pace during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis.The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
64 / 75

FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker, left, rushes against the blocking of St. Louis Rams' Orlando Pace during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis.The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith heads to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
65 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith heads to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers running back Nick Goings (37) heads upfield during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
66 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Nick Goings (37) heads upfield during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

* FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES * Carolina Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers, left, and Micheal Rucker watch a field goal attempt during the first overtime period against the St. Louis Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
67 / 75

FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES Carolina Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers, left, and Micheal Rucker watch a field goal attempt during the first overtime period against the St. Louis Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

190908carvsla_2108
68 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
* FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES * Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
69 / 75

FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks over the play on his wrist during the NFC divisional playoff game against the St. Louis Rams Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
70 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks over the play on his wrist during the NFC divisional playoff game against the St. Louis Rams Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
71 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

190908carvsla_2271
72 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) watches from the sideline during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
73 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) watches from the sideline during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs away from St. Louis Rams Tommy Polley (52) and Adam Archuletta (31) to score the winning touchdown in the second overtime period of the NFC playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004 in St. Louis. Carolina won 29-23 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
74 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs away from St. Louis Rams Tommy Polley (52) and Adam Archuletta (31) to score the winning touchdown in the second overtime period of the NFC playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004 in St. Louis. Carolina won 29-23 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Hitchcock (37) runs an interception back for a touchdown past the Panthers' sideline in the third quarter of the Panthers' 16-3 win over the St. Louis Rams at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 3, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
75 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Hitchcock (37) runs an interception back for a touchdown past the Panthers' sideline in the third quarter of the Panthers' 16-3 win over the St. Louis Rams at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 3, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers bring one of the league's top defenses to a Week 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Know Your Foe: Arizona Cardinals

Like the Panthers, the Cards are also looking to start faster on offense, as they have gotten off to a 1-2 start.

news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

The Panthers take on their first NFC South opponent when the New Orleans Saints come to Bank of America Stadium.

news

Know Your Foe: New York Giants

The Panthers face the league's most productive rusher from Week 1 when they meet up with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.

news

Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns

The Browns will start former N.C. State quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who's 14-23 in his seven-year career.

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, round two

Tampa Bay is gearing up for the playoffs.

news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans, part two

The Saints had 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday night's loss to Miami.

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, round one

The Buccaneers will look to bounce back from a rare shutout last week against New Orleans.

news

Know Your Foe: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has lost four of six, but still sports one of the league's top defenses.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons, round two

Like Carolina, Atlanta sits on the edge of the NFC playoff race.

news

Know Your Foe: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have won three games in a row and are starting to click.

Advertising