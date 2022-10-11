Steve Wilks details the plan moving forward 

Oct 11, 2022 at 03:39 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Steve Wilks
Chanelle Smith-Walker Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Steve Wilks knows what it feels like when things are going well around Bank of America Stadium. And he said Tuesday he took the job as Carolina's new interim head coach because of how much he wants to help get the 1-4 Panthers on track.

Wilks was an assistant coach here from 2012-17. During that time, the Panthers won the NFC South for three consecutive seasons (2013-15) and made it to Super Bowl 50. Standing in front of reporters Tuesday for his first press conference as interim coach, he hadn't forgotten that feeling.

"I want to be a part in trying to help turn this thing around," Wilks said. "My history with this organization before is when we won three straight NFC South championships, so I know what it takes. I've been around here when it was good. We went to a Super Bowl, so to be able to get us back to that point is the reason why I wanted to accept and take this job."

Related Links

After taking it, he began making it his own.

Hours after the Panthers parted ways with Matt Rhule Monday, Wilks moved on from defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley. Snow and Foley have longstanding ties to Rhule.

"Two great men, two great coaches – it was my call and my decision," Wilks said. "I just felt like I wanted a different approach moving forward. That was all."

Wilks said defensive assistant head coach Al Holcomb would take over calling the defense. Holcomb and Wilks have history, working together at Carolina from 2013-17. Holcomb was also Wilks' defensive coordinator when Wilks was the Cardinals' head coach in 2018.

"Al is someone I've been around for a long time," Wilks said. "(He's) someone I trust; a very smart guy, understands the game, has been here before with this organization when we've had success. (He has) a great rapport with the players, and I know he's going to get it going in the right direction."

Wilks said cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper will take on more responsibility with the secondary, as Wilks was the Panthers' defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach before taking on the interim role.

Wilks said he didn't plan on making other adjustments to the coaching staff, retaining both offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

On offense, where the Panthers have the most room to grow, Wilks is looking to create momentum and consistency.

Wilks said he had spoken with McAdoo on "several occasions" throughout the first 24 hours of his interim coach tenure. While he kept details of his conversations with McAdoo vague, Wilks said he felt the Panthers already have the talent to succeed on offense.

"I feel like there are certain things that I want to be able to get done schematically that I feel like are going to give us an opportunity and chance to progress and move forwards," Wilks said. "Those conversations have been between he and I. He's very receptive to those, and I think we're going to be able to get things going in the right direction."

Going in the right direction would start with identifying an essential piece of its offense – the quarterback.

Baker Mayfield, who Wilks worked alongside for one year in 2019 at Cleveland, was off to one of the worst starts in the league before he sustained a high ankle sprain in the last game against San Francisco. Mayfield headed up the league's lowest-ranked total offense (271.4 yards per game) and 28th-ranked passing offense (181.6 yards per game).

Wilks said he wouldn't know how long Mayfield would be out until he sees an injury report on Wednesday, but he expressed confidence in the only other quarterback available to start – PJ Walker.

"PJ is up and ready," Wilks said. "He does a great job being a pro and preparing each and every day. I have total confidence in him if he has to step in and play."

Steve Wilks

Preseason injuries have kept quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Matt Corral from the field. Corral is out for his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, but Darnold could return from injured reserve once he's cleared from a high ankle sprain. Wilks said he couldn't yet provide a timeframe on Darnold's return. The Panthers also have 6-foot-6 Jacob Eason as an option from the practice squad.

Amid the uncertainty at quarterback, Wilks mentioned one of his goals on offense would be to establish the run.

The Panthers' highlight on the offensive side of the ball is running back Christian McCaffrey, who is back to form after two injury-diluted seasons. McCaffrey has totaled 512 scrimmage yards this season, 324 of which came on 49 rushing attempts through five games.

Defensively, Wilks said he didn't plan on making drastic changes schematically. Carolina's defense has largely been the bright spot of a challenging season, and Wilks said the main change he'll look for is in week-by-week adjustments. He also discussed the importance of defending against the run to keep opponents one-dimensional.

"I think what we've done in the past has been great, but I think you ought to constantly evolve each and every week in the things that we try to do, particularly (based) on who we're playing," Wilks said. "Everything is predicated off your opponent."

Steve Wilks

Wilks said he has confidence in the Panthers' locker room, their work ethic, and how they practice. Turning a corner will come down to the entire team executing and finishing the games, he said, and one player can't bear all the responsibility.

"The focus to me is not on one person," Wilks said. "I think offensively (and) defensively, there are 11 guys out there, and I can't pinpoint one guy who's going to win the football game for you. We've all got to do our job collectively."

While Wilks said he feels like the players believe in the talent in Carolina's locker room, they know they aren't "hitting the mark" with how it's currently going. And he told the team he'll be willing to give everyone around the team a look as he looks for solutions.

"As I stated to the players, the opportunity for everybody – whether you're on practice squad, active roster, or not – you're going to have the opportunity to be able to play," Wilks said. "We're sitting at a point where, right now, to do the same thing over and over again; you know the definition. That's insanity.

We've got to find the right mix, and if that's a guy moving up from the practice squad (who is) going to give us a better opportunity, I'm definitely going to look at that."

For all the talk about adjustments to the scheme or changing up personnel, the message will all come back to finding consistency, results, and a winning combination – and soon. That's part of the message Wilks gave the team when they met Monday.

"One thing I do know for sure, they're not canceling our season," Wilks said. "So we've got to do a great job of coming together collectively and finding a way to turn this thing around quickly. I'm excited about this opportunity. I'm excited about the men we have in this locker room. I feel like we have the right pieces in place to create some movement going forward."

Best photos of Steve Wilks through the years

Steve Wilks has coached in Carolina (2022, 2012-17), Cleveland (2019), Arizona (2018), San Diego (2009-11) and Chicago (2006-08) in the NFL.

220824 Practice 15-026
1 / 24
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6545
2 / 24
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10158
3 / 24
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis
4 / 24
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Steve Wilks
5 / 24

Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
6 / 24

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their first practice at Gibbs Stadium in Wofford College on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.
7 / 24

Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their first practice at Gibbs Stadium in Wofford College on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP19344359074636
8 / 24
David Richard/AP
AP18357748697618
9 / 24
Ross D. Franklin/AP
AP19344357987965
10 / 24
David Richard/AP
Steve Wilks
11 / 24

Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks
12 / 24
George Gojkovich/Getty
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-096
13 / 24
Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.
14 / 24

Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP18357823382251
15 / 24
Ross D. Franklin/AP
1CW10497
16 / 24
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
17 / 24
Donald Miralle/Getty
Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.
18 / 24

Steve Wilks The Carolina Panthers have their fifth practice of training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP18343756501396
19 / 24
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
20 / 24

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AE7I4314
21 / 24
Steve Wilks
22 / 24
Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
23 / 24
John Amis/AP
Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
24 / 24

Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers practice during the second week of organized team activities on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

"I've been here when it's good," said the man from here

For interim coach Steve Wilks, Tuesday was about staying on message. But when the messenger is one of us, it resonates differently.

news

Five things to know about Steve Wilks

Here are five facts to know about the Panthers' interim head coach.

news

Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Rams

The Panthers will travel west to face Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Rams

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 6.

news

Interim head coach Steve Wilks a "leader of men"

Owner David Tepper on Monday discussed what went into his decision to name Wilks interim coach.

news

David Tepper hopes coaching change gets Panthers "over the hump"

After moving on from Matt Rhule, the owner talked Monday about what he wants to see and what he has learned.

news

Panthers move on from Phil Snow, Ed Foley

Interim head coach Steve Wilks begins adjusting his new staff by making changes on defense and special teams.

news

Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhule

Steve Wilks will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. San Francisco in Week 5

Starting offensive line plays every snap for the fifth game, the only NFL team to do so.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Read what head coach Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield and other Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Defense "different" without so many key parts

Brian Burns said they missed Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, and Jaycee Horn. But he wants to see others step up.

Advertising