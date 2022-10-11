Steve Wilks details the plan moving forward 

Wilks said he has confidence in the Panthers' locker room, their work ethic, and how they practice. Turning a corner will come down to the entire team executing and finishing the games, he said, and one player can't bear all the responsibility.

"The focus to me is not on one person," Wilks said. "I think offensively (and) defensively, there are 11 guys out there, and I can't pinpoint one guy who's going to win the football game for you. We've all got to do our job collectively."

While Wilks said he feels like the players believe in the talent in Carolina's locker room, they know they aren't "hitting the mark" with how it's currently going. And he told the team he'll be willing to give everyone around the team a look as he looks for solutions.

"As I stated to the players, the opportunity for everybody – whether you're on practice squad, active roster, or not – you're going to have the opportunity to be able to play," Wilks said. "We're sitting at a point where, right now, to do the same thing over and over again; you know the definition. That's insanity.

We've got to find the right mix, and if that's a guy moving up from the practice squad (who is) going to give us a better opportunity, I'm definitely going to look at that."

For all the talk about adjustments to the scheme or changing up personnel, the message will all come back to finding consistency, results, and a winning combination – and soon. That's part of the message Wilks gave the team when they met Monday.