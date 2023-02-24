Ask The Old Guy: What comes next?

Now that He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named has decided his pickleball team needs his attention, every NFC South team needs a QB upgrade. At one time, I thought Derek Carr was a possibility. Now, who knows? Unless, of course, you do, oh Wise One. — Ben, Newport, NC

I am inquiring about your opinion about the signing of Lamar Jackson. Is this on the table, or is this just sports media looking for topics? — Allen, Charlotte

Do you think Sam Darnold could be brought back to Carolina after his 4-2 record at the end of the season? I think he should be brought back since he did not turn over the ball a lot, kept Carolina competitive, he also kind of checks one of the boxes Frank Reich said about the quarterback position "a movement-style quarterback." — Nick, Raleigh, NC

Do you think the Panthers will bring a veteran QB from free agency, so he can be a mentor for the rookie QB and compete with the rookie QB? — Jacob, Atlanta, GA

Yeah, might as well start with the big one.

To Ben's point, the (for now, I guess) retirement of Tom Brady has created a quarterback vacuum in the NFC South. And filling it will be the priority for all the teams in the division.

Carr and Jackson are the early names in the news hopper, since they're closer to being available than the draft prospects who'll be in Indy next week. Of course, Jackson is a little less available since the Ravens are expected to tag him in some form, protecting the value of their asset. Depending on who you believe, he could be had, but it's going to cost you picks to acquire him and then lots and lots of money.

Carr's free to do as he chooses at any moment. He's already made a stop in New Orleans and New York on his tour. He hasn't shown up here yet, but here's the thing. It makes a degree to sense to inquire about him because he's a bit of a known commodity. He's been to four Pro Bowls, and he's been to the playoffs. He's objectively better than anyone they've rolled out on the field since Cam Newton was healthy.

And honestly, you can expand this conversation to other potential free agents such as Jimmy Garoppolo and even Darnold (or a half dozen other names). It's kind of hard to zoom in on any one theory of finding quarterbacks at the moment because right now, teams are trying to figure out what this market is going to look like.

Until teams (and all the agents) get to Indianapolis, everyone's guessing about what the cost of each of these guys will be. And until we know that, it's hard to know which teams are going to be most eager to make a move and what direction that's going to push teams in March.

I know the Panthers have talked about getting off the wheel of veteran stop-gaps and drafting one, and that makes sense, but there's a catch. They draft ninth overall, so there's no certainty they'll get one there. This is not in their control. And the only thing worse than paying a quarterback too much is not having a quarterback. So if you can't get to the pick you want, you'd want to find the best veteran you could, and even if your intent is to draft one, you have to have alternate plans as well.

To single out the most recent name, Carr might not create the most sizzle, but he'd capably improve the position. And if you can't be sure you can do that in the draft, you're better off getting better.