Panthers restructure Austin Corbett's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Friday as they prepare to head into free agency in a few weeks.
The team restructured the contract of right guard Austin Corbett, clearing some cap space for next year.
The 28-year-old Corbett signed a three-year deal last offseason and started all 17 games for a line that showed remarkable improvement last year.
He suffered a torn ACL in the regular season finale and is around the stadium every day as he works to rehab.
Teams can begin negotiating with other teams' free agents on March 13, and the league year begins on March 15, at which point teams can sign players and execute trades.
