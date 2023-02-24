Panthers restructure Austin Corbett's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Friday as they prepare to head into free agency in a few weeks.

The team restructured the contract of right guard Austin Corbett, clearing some cap space for next year.

The 28-year-old Corbett signed a three-year deal last offseason and started all 17 games for a line that showed remarkable improvement last year.

He suffered a torn ACL in the regular season finale and is around the stadium every day as he works to rehab.