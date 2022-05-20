Ask The Old Guy: What to make of Matt Corral

----------------------------------------------------------

Will Cade Mays get a shot at earning that LG role or is he viewed as a guy that will play the interior swing role for both guards and center? — Greg, Tega Cay, SC

Do you think Deonte Brown (with a transformed body), could compete for that start LG role? He seems pretty glove fit for this heavy run scheme. — Chris, Clearwater, FL

These two questions work in tandem, like a good guard has to do. So in honor of that, I'm declaring both Greg and Chris our Friends Of The Mailbag for the week, and will get the appropriate honorarium heading their way (and for all the FsOTM who haven't received their merch, a new shipment has been ordered and should be on the way soon). Also, special shoutout to the readers who want to talk about left guards in May. These are my people.

Back to the question(s), the Panthers are actually in a weird spot. They have something resembling offensive line depth.

Roll that around in your head for a second, and think back to last year, when they started 13 different combinations of linemen in 17 games, and were often training guys how to snap on the sidelines because they were nearly out of centers at one point.

Assuming Ekwonu ends up starting at left tackle (and this seems like a reasonable assumption in May), the Panthers have a number of possibilities.

Brady Christensen seems like one, as last year's third-rounder carried a second-round grade on their draft board as a guard. He could be really good, and perhaps one day become the Travelle Wharton to Ekwonu's Jordan Gross (it's May, and time to think in best-case scenarios).

Or they could look at Michael Jordan there, after he had some strong performances at times last year, when the waiver claim from Cincinnati had to start.

It seems that they'll be set on the right side with free agent pickup Corbett at guard next to tackle Taylor Moton, leaving the center competition between Bozeman and incumbent Pat Elflein.

At this point, Brown and Mays look like depth options, but if last year taught us anything, it's that you need plenty of those. They didn't have them in 2021. They have more now, with four big additions to the offensive line room.

Brown didn't get to play much last year, but he did put some good tape down against the Buccaneers late. And as mentioned, this staff wants to be more physical in the run game, so he's a stylistic fit.