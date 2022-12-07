Austin Corbett helping prepare offense for "rocking" atmosphere in Seattle

— Defensive end Henry Anderson returned to practice Wednesday, and hopes to play as soon as he can.

And with what he's been through the last month, that's not something he's taking for granted.

Anderson told reporters Wednesday that the reason he went on the reserve/non-football injury list was because he what he referred to as a "minor stroke."

While that sounds like a major thing — and it is — Anderson assured those asking questions that he's seen enough doctors and specialists who have assured him he's safe to resume playing.

He said he felt the symptoms come on the Saturday before the Buccaneers game, and it felt like his legs were going to sleep. That sensation moved throughout his other extremities, and when he began to slur his words, his wife got him to the hospital for treatment.

Anderson didn't go into great detail of the "procedure" he had, but was willing to talk matter-of-factly about his condition, saying he was hospitalized for a few days.

"I mean, I didn't really know much about strokes before it happened," he said. "And then after the fact that I definitely found out a lot more about them and realize that I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious. . . .