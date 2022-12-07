Austin Corbett helping prepare offense for "rocking" atmosphere in Seattle

CHARLOTTE – Right guard Austin Corbett used to play for the Rams, so he knows a thing or two about his former divisional rivals from the NFC West. His previous experience made him a valuable asset for Carolina ahead of games against Arizona, San Francisco, and his old team already this year.

So as the Panthers ready for a matchup in Seattle, known for its hostile environment and raucous crowd, Corbett said to prepare for a "rocking" Lumen Field – especially on third down and in goal-line situations.

"When you think loud, just think louder," Corbett said. "It really is that, but it's fun. And their fans do a really great job of staying in it the entire way, the entire game, and understanding when's the big moment and when it's not."

Corbett will continue to play a vital role in helping block for the run game, which generally needs to get going for the Panthers to have success offensively. Carolina has rushed for at least 145 yards in each of its four wins.

The Panthers go to Seattle searching for their first back-to-back win of the year and first win away from Bank of America Stadium this season. The Seahawks' run defense, ranked second-worst in the NFL and allowing 155.3 rush yards per game, offers a good shot for Carolina's establish-the-run mentality under interim coach Steve Wilks.

"I think that's going to be our mindset every single game; when you control the line of scrimmage, you're able to run the ball when you want, and it really opens up the passing game," Corbett said. "With this being predominantly a passing league, to be able to change it up and run the ball, just (letting) those athletes run and get in space – because they're good at it once they do."

Left guard Brady Christensen hasn't played in Seattle before, but he said preparing for the noise is at the front of his mind. Christensen said keeping up communication at the line will be "huge," especially in the run game.

"We always say we've got to stay poised in the noise," Christensen said. "It's going to be loud, so we've got to be on the same page with everything. … That's where it all starts, and then just that physicality, being on the same page, and once you're on the same page, being physical and getting after it."

Henry Anderson

— Defensive end Henry Anderson returned to practice Wednesday, and hopes to play as soon as he can.

And with what he's been through the last month, that's not something he's taking for granted.

Anderson told reporters Wednesday that the reason he went on the reserve/non-football injury list was because he what he referred to as a "minor stroke."

While that sounds like a major thing — and it is — Anderson assured those asking questions that he's seen enough doctors and specialists who have assured him he's safe to resume playing.

He said he felt the symptoms come on the Saturday before the Buccaneers game, and it felt like his legs were going to sleep. That sensation moved throughout his other extremities, and when he began to slur his words, his wife got him to the hospital for treatment.

Anderson didn't go into great detail of the "procedure" he had, but was willing to talk matter-of-factly about his condition, saying he was hospitalized for a few days.

"I mean, I didn't really know much about strokes before it happened," he said. "And then after the fact that I definitely found out a lot more about them and realize that I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious. . . .

"I mean, I feel totally fine. Like I said, it's not like an injury like a knee or shoulder or something that you've got to rehab and get the strength back and everything. This was just something that like, I felt pretty much back to normal as soon as they got the thing (blood clot) out."

– Quarterback Sam Darnold is spending plenty of time preparing for Seattle's defense this week, particularly its tendency to take the ball away from opposing offenses.

The Seahawks are tied with the Cowboys for second in the NFL in total takeaways at 21 – 11 interceptions and 10 fumbles. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen is tied at the top of the league with six interceptions.

Darnold has only played in one game since returning from injured reserve off a high ankle sprain, but he played clean enough in a win over Denver. Darnold hasn't thrown an interception, and though he fumbled the ball near the end zone, he recovered his own fumble and rolled in for a touchdown on the same play.

"They're playing really good football right now," Darnold said. "We've got to take care of the football and convert on third down. When we get down in the red zone, we've got to do our thing down there. It's a great challenge for us, and we're excited about it."

