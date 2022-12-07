Henry Anderson designated to return from NFI list

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers moved closer to getting some defensive line depth back for the final month of the season.
The team designated defensive end Henry Anderson to return to practice on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to work his way back. He could be activated to the 53-man roster anytime during that window.
The 31-year-old Anderson was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Oct. 25, after he missed the Buccaneers game with an illness.
The veteran run-stopper was signed on Sept. 5 and has played in six games here, adding some experience to a room full of young players.
