Baker Mayfield has one goal in second stint: "Win"

Nov 16, 2022 at 05:30 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE — Because he's Baker Mayfield, Baker Mayfield is kind of used to everyone watching his every move.

When you're a former No. 1 overall pick and a Heisman Trophy winner (and still on a regular loop of commercials because of it), that's kind of the deal. So he wasn't necessarily surprised his celebratory headbutts last week went viral, but he also knows that now that he's a starter again this week against the Ravens, there are a lot more important factors.

"I expect to win," Mayfield said when asked about what he's looking for from his second stint with the ones. "I expect to go out there and do everything I possibly can to put us in a position to win and do it at a very, very high level. I don't think there's much to it; it's what I expect out of myself and what I expect out of the group."

He's taken that kind of face-value approach, even though there's so much on the line for him personally. He was willing to take a pay cut to facilitate the trade here in July, hoping it would jump-start his career after the Browns replaced him. Going 1-4 in the first five starts was clearly not part of the plan — for the team or him. Now, he has to know that the entire league is watching to see how he plays — but also how he handles himself when he's not playing.

So as important as this game could be for his future, Mayfield stayed rooted in the present.

"It's pretty important to win, since we're still in the division race," he replied when asked about the future consequences for him. "That's where I'm at. Not worried about anything else, it'll take care of itself as long as I do my job, and we'll see where it goes."

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has made no promises to any of his quarterbacks since he took over. He alluded to the possibility of now-backup Sam Darnold playing at some point soon, saying he'd like to see him in game action before he considered starting him, since Darnold hasn't played since the preseason.

And his expectations for Mayfield have been made clear.

"Consistency," Wilks said simply. "Protect the ball. Good operations with the offense, getting us in the right looks, and execution."

That's it, as simple as that.

Of course, things could be a little easier this time through, since the Panthers are a little more settled offensively.

PJ Walker was able to lead them to a couple of wins during Mayfield's absence by relying on running back D'Onta Foreman (three 100-yard games in the last four) and an improved and improving offensive line. They've also seen more from wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. of late, and Mayfield acknowledged all those others elephants no longer in the room from the last time he started.

"It's just a very different situation," he said of the changes since Week 5, which included a new head coach, and the trades that sent Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson to the 49ers and Cardinals, respectively. "Some faces not here anymore, and that's not being shady or anything; it's just different. A lot of guys finding their roles and stepped up in a big way.

"We've just found our identity as time's gone on, and I'm just looking forward to it."

But as seriously as he's taking it, it's still Mayfield, so there's still a smirk around every corner.

Foreman realized that pretty quickly when Mayfield arrived. The two were rivals when Foreman was at Texas and Mayfield was at Oklahoma. They split their two Red River Showdown games, with Mayfield winning the second one 45-40 in 2016, despite Foreman's 159-yard day.

"You kind of got to deal with his antics," Foreman said when asked what kind of opponent he was. "His competitiveness, you've got to deal with that, being on the other side of the ball.

"Nah, I just didn't like him. He was at OU. I was at Texas. I didn't really care for him that much. Outside of that, it was really just the rivalry. I didn't know him personally, so it wasn't nothing personal."

So when they crossed paths in Spartanburg this summer, Foreman said Mayfield sought him out quickly.

"He came up to me, and the first thing he said was, 'We can be cool now; we can be friends,'" Foreman said with a laugh. "So that was pretty cool, no doubt. He's a good dude, though."

Mayfield also remained supportive during the time when he was healthy enough to back up Walker, while admitting how unusual it was.

"As a competitor, yeah. As a teammate, no," he replied when asked if that was tough for him.

So from that standpoint, the fact he was popping around last Thursday night, smacking his head against helmeted teammates after last week's win (the same way he did in college) probably shouldn't have been a surprise, even if the teammates on the receiving end didn't expect it.

"I was not. You could probably see it in the video," backup lineman Cade Mays said. "Once he did it, I kind of looked around like, 'Is this guy serious?' But it was cool, though, that's definitely the guy he is. He was juiced for the win. So it was cool to see.

"He's a great teammate. He wants to see the team win; he wants to be successful. He wants to do anything he can to help us. He's that type of energy all the time. He's not headbutting without his helmet on, but it's that type of energy. He wants to bring guys up; he wants to win."

And that, Mayfield said, was the important part. The winning, he said, was the important thing, rather than him going viral (again), or his own future as a free agent at the end of the season, or anything else.

Still, it was a good move, and the buttees appeared to like it as much as the butter.

"A good headbutt every now and then goes a long way," Mayfield said with a nod.

But he also knows winning would go much farther.

Week 11 | Wednesday practice photos | 11/16

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers get ready to travel to Baltimore in Week 11.

news

Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Myles Hartsfield out

The versatile defensive back was held out Wednesday because of an ankle injury, and without him, the secondary picture is a muddled one for the Panthers.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Baltimore in Week 11

The Panthers game against the Ravens will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.

news

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens

Carolina looks to continue its momentum with a tough matchup in Baltimore.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Everything old is new again

With Baker Mayfield back at quarterback, the Panthers have plenty of new questions. And so do a lot of fans, about all kinds of stuff this week.

news

My View: Under the lights on Thursday night

Chanelle Smith-Walker details organizing a team of photographers for primetime football.

news

Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens

The Panthers travel to face Lamar Jackson and Baltimore in Week 11, following the Ravens' bye week.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 11 at Ravens

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 11 against Baltimore.

news

Vote for your favorite Panthers for the Pro Bowl Games

Pro Bowl voting is now open here on Panthers.com.

news

My View: Behind the scenes of the black helmet photoshoot

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker details how the black helmet pictures came together.

news

Baker Mayfield coming back to an offense with "physicality"

The Panthers have a new identity since the last time Mayfield started in Week 5, with a more traditional approach to running the ball and a cohesive offensive line.

news

Panthers place Donte Jackson on injured reserve

The veteran cornerback suffered a torn Achilles during last week's win over the Falcons.

