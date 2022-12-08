Ben McAdoo is a "big fan" of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith

McAdoo complimented how Smith has stayed the course through his 10-year career, especially in the face of fluctuating roles, responsibilities, and expectations.

McAdoo said he felt like quarterbacks can field "too much credit" and "too much blame" for both successes and failures of the offense. He said having a chance to succeed has as much to do with keeping an even demeanor as it does with being in the right spot – and Smith is a perfect example.

"As long as they have inside of them (that) they can persevere, they have some toughness, and they have confidence in themselves when they're going through tough times, they always have the talent to come out of it on the back end," McAdoo said. "You're seeing that with Geno, and that's just a part of playing the game.