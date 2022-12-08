December is running back season

"I just think when it gets colder outside, you start to run the ball more, you start pushing for the playoffs and making a run, that running the ball is always going to be effective," Foreman said. "I feel like if you're able to run the ball, it opens up a lot for your offense. The good teams, if they're able to run the ball, that works.

"The best teams are able to run the ball late in the year. I mean, unless you have like a Josh Allen or a Patrick Mahomes (at quarterback) that's going to throw the ball 50 times a game. If you've got a good running game, you've got a chance. . . . I definitely want it, definitely look forward to being in those situations and getting those opportunities."

The Panthers are happy to give him those opportunities because it's working. Foreman has gotten plenty of work, and he's making it count, with four 100-yard games in the last six (and the Panthers are 3-1 in those games).

"Well, I mean, it's no secret that I believe everything we do starts up front," Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said. "And I think you have to have a good run game to be able to be successful. I know guys like to spread it out and throw the ball around. And we're going to do whatever it takes to win football games. And that's what we need to do. We will, but I believe in establishing the run and everything we do, as I said before, starts up front and then off that will create different elements of how we can attack them."

Foreman recalled last year's run with the Titans, and thinks there's a cumulative effect when you can run the ball, especially as defenses tire at the end of a long season.

"Once the game gets going late in the year, you can see if they're coming in to act like they're tackling but not really trying to tackle me," Foreman said with a laugh. "They come up to me like, 'Bruh, you're a big dude.' I don't usually hear that until after the game though.