Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: D'Onta Foreman held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had some significant names pop up on their first post-bye injury report, but only two players were held out of practice.

Running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) and linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) were the two players not participating on Wednesday.

Foreman, who has sparked their running game lately with four 100-yard games in the last six, had gotten some Wednesdays off in the past to rest.

But this one was as a result of a foot injury he picked up before the bye. He said Monday he wasn't 100 percent but that he expected to play this week. Of course, the rest of the week will go a long way toward determining that status.

The other six players listed on the report were listed as limited participants in Wednesday's practice, which was in full pads but held inside the Atrium Health Dome because of the rainy conditions.