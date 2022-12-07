Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: D'Onta Foreman held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had some significant names pop up on their first post-bye injury report, but only two players were held out of practice.
Running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) and linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) were the two players not participating on Wednesday.
Foreman, who has sparked their running game lately with four 100-yard games in the last six, had gotten some Wednesdays off in the past to rest.
But this one was as a result of a foot injury he picked up before the bye. He said Monday he wasn't 100 percent but that he expected to play this week. Of course, the rest of the week will go a long way toward determining that status.
The other six players listed on the report were listed as limited participants in Wednesday's practice, which was in full pads but held inside the Atrium Health Dome because of the rainy conditions.
And while there's a measure of concern any time you see names such as defensive end Brian Burns (knee) or left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee) on the report, both were on the practice field taking part as normal during the portion of practice open to the media.
Burns was upset at some of the Broncos' blocking decisions in their previous game, and had to come off the field late in that win. He said after that game he was more angry than injured, when asked about slamming his helmet to the field as he walked to the blue injury tent.
Also on the report Wednesday were safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), fullback Giovanni Ricci (neck), and safety Xavier Woods (knee).
Woods left the Broncos game late also, but he didn't return to that one. Hartsfield and Ioannidis have each missed the previous two games before the bye, so getting them back in uniform was a positive step for a couple of regulars on defense.
View photos from Wednesday's practice inside the Atrium Health dome as Carolina readies to go to Seattle.