After latest change, focus is on creating "playoff mentality"

— Other than releasing a quarterback, Monday was a normal day at work after the bye week.

Wilks emphasized that he's talking to players this week about winning a road game (something they haven't done this year) and having a "playoff mentality" heading into this weekend's trip to Seattle, without getting bogged down in talk of playoff chances.

"What it looks like is a team that's resilient in their approach," Wilks said of that mentality. "Each and every week, which I've seen our preparation, I just told the guys I'm not worried about our preparation. We've had exceptional preparation each week."

Specifically, considering Seattle's reputation for fan noise, Wilks said they have to "over-communicate" on the field to make sure they don't suffer self-inflicted mistakes.

"But the mindset is not, you know, what can happen at the end (of the season)," he said. "It's really trying to take care of each day in and day out. And once we do that, we'll look at the end and see where we are."

While Monday's news was just the latest big change for the Panthers this year (they've already fired a head coach and traded Christian McCaffrey), they've also responded well to some of those events, and Wilks said the reality of the league is that you have to be prepared for changes.