Panthers release Baker Mayfield

Mayfield started the first five games, but only won one of those (against the Saints in Week 3). His best game was his first one, as he threw for a season-high 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception and an 84.6 passer rating against the Browns (a 26-24 loss).

A high ankle sprain against the 49ers opened the door for Walker to start and play well, and at that point, a return to the field seemed unlikely for Mayfield. But when Walker was injured late in the Week 10 game against the Falcons, Mayfield got another shot.

He started against Baltimore, but threw a couple of late interceptions, and managed just 196 passing yards in the 13-3 loss.