Beyoncé is coming to Bank of America Stadium on August 9

CHARLOTTE - Following the wildly successful release of BEYONCÉ's seventh studio album, Renaissance, the global superstar has announced Renaissance World Tour today, her first solo tour in over six years.
She will be coming to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now by clicking HERE. Ticketing will begin Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.
The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and Charlotte.
As with previous tours, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world. BeyGOOD will continue its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship. In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.