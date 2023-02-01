Beyoncé is coming to Bank of America Stadium on August 9

CHARLOTTE - Following the wildly successful release of BEYONCÉ's seventh studio album, Renaissance, the global superstar has announced Renaissance World Tour today, her first solo tour in over six years.

She will be coming to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now by clicking HERE. Ticketing will begin Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and Charlotte.