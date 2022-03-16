Garth Brooks coming to Bank of America Stadium for two shows in July 2022

Mar 16, 2022 at 07:16 AM
Charlotte_TvMonitor_1920x1080_onsale_2nd

CHARLOTTE - Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium, presented by Amazon Music.

Brooks has now announced two shows in Charlotte on July 15 and July 16 at the stadium, both starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for purchase. There is an eight-ticket limit and fans can access tickets by clicking here or calling 1-877-654-2784. Fans need to create a Ticketmaster account or refresh their existing account for the quickest purchase experience.

The show marks the first time that Garth Brooks will be playing in Charlotte in 24 years and is the only concert date in the Carolinas and Virginia on this current tour.

