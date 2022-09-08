Luke Combs is coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2023

The massive trek includes 16 stadiums across North America as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.

Tickets for the North American dates, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb, will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 14 at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.