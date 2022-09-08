Luke Combs is coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2023

CHARLOTTE - Country superstar, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and noted Panthers fan Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023.
Combs comes to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium on July 15, 2023.
The massive trek includes 16 stadiums across North America as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.
Tickets for the North American dates, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb, will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 14 at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Full tour details and more ticket info can be found at www.lukecombs.com.