Luke Combs is coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2023

Sep 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
2023-LukeCombs-Social-Local-1920x1080

CHARLOTTE - Country superstar, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and noted Panthers fan Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023.

Combs comes to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium on July 15, 2023.

The massive trek includes 16 stadiums across North America as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.

Tickets for the North American dates, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb, will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 14 at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Full tour details and more ticket info can be found at www.lukecombs.com.

Related Content

news

Register for the 2022 Keep Pounding 5K

This year's in-person race returns on June 4 in Uptown Charlotte.

news

Taste of the Panthers returns in 2022

Come enjoy an evening of gourmet food and wine at Bank of America Stadium on May 19, presented by Wellcare.

news

Garth Brooks coming to Bank of America Stadium for two shows in July 2022

Brooks will now play two shows in Charlotte on July 15 and 16. Tickets are now on sale.

news

Kenny Chesney is coming to Bank of America Stadium on April 30, 2022

Ticket presale begins on Nov. 5 at noon.

news

Bank of America Stadium to host Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022

The global tour includes special guests The Strokes and Thundercat.

news

What to know for Duke's Mayo Classic matchups

Here's everything you need to know for coming to Bank of America Stadium this weekend.

news

MexTour returns to Bank of America Stadium with Mexico vs. Ecuador match

Mexico and Ecuador will face off on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Rolling Stones 'No Filter' Tour of North America now scheduled for September 2021

The concert at Bank of America Stadium, originally scheduled in 2020, has now been set for September 30, 2021.

news

Elton John is coming to Bank of America Stadium

The legendary performer will bring final North American tour to Charlotte on Sept. 18, 2022.

news

Public-private partnership to vaccinate 19,000 at Bank of America Stadium

Second mass vaccination event in two weeks, with walk-up and drive-through options, scheduled to combat COVID-19.

news

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway to coordinate mass vaccination events

The aim is to vaccinate as many frontline workers, members of the general public and of underserved communities as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Advertising