Carolina Panthers & Charlotte FC to Host Annual Tree Lighting Festival at Bank of America Stadium on November 21 

The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC will host their annual Tree Lighting Festival on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Bank of America Stadium. Individuals across the Carolinas are invited to celebrate this Charlotte tradition that brings together fans, families and community members of all ages for holiday cheer.
Marking the 10th year of the Tree Lighting Festival, and the 3rd with Charlotte FC since the franchise's inception, this year's festival returns to the corner of Mint Street and Graham Street outside of Bank of America Stadium, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event is free, but mobile tickets are required to attend. Tickets can be secured through this link.
The tree lighting will feature a 50-foot-tall Norway Spruce tree harvested from Newland, N.C. and will be lit with over 50,000 string lights during the festival. Following the event, the tree will sit just outside Bank of America Stadium all holiday season long for the community to enjoy.
In addition to the tree lighting, guests will enjoy a variety of fun activations, including:
- Special guest appearances and performances from the Black & Blue Crew, Purrcussion, Sir Minty, Sir Purr, the Carolina TopCats and Santa.
- Fan-favorite activities and holiday staples such as photo opportunities, letter writing, a holiday movie, free hot cocoa and more.
- Food and beverage options available for purchase from local food vendors.
- Fun, interactive stations for guests, such as a fleece-making station with the TopCats and a Carolina Panthers/Charlotte FC Color-Your-Own Snow Globe station.
Guests are also encouraged to bring unused winter accessories, such as hats, gloves or scarves, to be donated to Communities in Schools upon arrival at the event.
The NFL/MLS Clear Bag Policy will be in place during the event. Transparent, plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed after inspection. No alcohol is permitted at the festival and parking is available at various independent lots and garages in the area.