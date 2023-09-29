Morgan Wallen adds second show at Bank of America Stadium 

Recent chart-topper "Last Night" became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. "Last Night" was the most-streamed song of the summer, becoming the first song by a country artist to land the top spot on Spotify's "Songs of the Summer" list.

Wallen currently has two hits top 10-and-climbing on country radio: "Everything I Love," which interpolated The Allman Brothers' "Midnight Rider," and the self-confident track "Thinkin' Bout Me."

Three dollars ($3) of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. To-date, Wallen has supported community revitalization efforts for ballparks in local neighborhoods in some touring cities, including Boston and Chicago, and MWF recently donated $500k to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville's Parkwood community transformation project. MWF has also provided funding for nonprofits such as Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Make-A-Wish, The Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music. For more information, please visit www.morganwallenfoundation.org.

Boot Barn, the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear and apparel, will be joining Wallen on the road for his 2024 tour.

Morgan Wallen Newly Announced 2024 Tour Dates:

Fri, April 5, 2024 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Fri, May 3, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* TBA @ !

Sat, May 4, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* TBA @ !

Fri, June 21, 2024 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Fri, June 28, 2024 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Fri, July 12, 2024 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Fri, July 19, 2024 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Fri, July 26, 2024 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* * @ =

Fri, Aug 2, 2024 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* % @ <

Fri, Aug 9, 2024 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* % @ <

Morgan Wallen Previously Announced Tour Dates:

Fri, Sept 29 // Saskatoon, SK // SaskTel Centre & %

Sat, Sept 30 // Calgary, AB // Scotiabank Saddledome & %

Tues, Oct 3 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Wed, Oct 4 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Sat, Oct 7 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome & %

Fri, Nov 10 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ % +

Sat, Nov 11 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ & %

Thurs, Nov 16 // Austin, TX // Moody Center % @

Sat, Nov 18 // Houston, TX // Minute Maid Park* # @

Sun, Dec. 3 // London, UK // The O2 > %

Thurs, April 4, 2024 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Sat, April 20, 2024 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* % @ !

Sun, April 28, 2024 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach ^

Thurs, May 2, 2024 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, May 9, 2024 // Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium* & !

Sat, May 11, 2024 // Philadelphia, PA // Citizens Bank Park* $ & !

Fri, May 17, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sat, May 18, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sun, June 2, 2024 // Panama City Beach, FL // Gulf Coast Jam ^

Thurs, June 6, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Fri, June 7, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Thurs, June 20, 2024 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, June 27, 2024 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Thurs, July 11, 2024 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, July 18, 2024 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, July 25, 2024 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, Aug 1, 2024 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Thurs, Aug 8, 2024 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

> Larry Fleet

# HARDY

< Ella Langley

+ Dylan Marlowe

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

- Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

* Very Special Texas Guest

TBA Very special guests to be announced soon

About Morgan Wallen:

Hailed by Billboard for making "his superstar arrival as a touring artist" in 2022, CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen continues to reign as one of Country's top tours, as his massive One Night At A Time World Tourremains in the top 10 on Pollstar’s LIVE75 chart. Spanning 25 stadium-plays across 5 countries and 3 continents, plus arenas, amphitheaters and festivals, Wallen's 57-show 2023 One Night At A Time World Tourdelivers the man the New York Times dubbed "one of the biggest stars in pop, period" to fans worldwide. Wallen continues to shatter records, becoming the largest weekend ever for Ohio Stadium (surpassing attendance records previously held by George Strait and Taylor Swift) and the only act to play twice in one tour. $3 from every U.S. ticket sold will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

With over 24.5 billion on-demand streams and nine chart-toppers at Country radio, the East Tennessean's latest, "Last Night," became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. Wallen's recently released third studio album, One Thing At A Time,reigned atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 12 consecutive weeks, the most at the top for a Country album in over 30 years; and currently remains in the top 10 alongside his 6x platinum sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records); Billboard’s longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist (with 137 total weeks spent in the top 10, eclipsing Adele's 21 and Bruce Springsteen's Born In The USA).

About Bailey Zimmerman:

Bailey Zimmerman has surged to the forefront of 21st century country music with the release of Religiously. The Album., which arrived as not only the biggest all-genre streaming debut since 2021, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. Deriving its name from his rapidly rising current country radio single, "Religiously," the LP entered at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The "comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised" (The New York Times) project also features his multi-Platinum, No. 1 debut single, "Fall In Love," as well as his most recent multi-Platinum hit, "Rock And A Hard Place," which spent a whopping six consecutive weeks at the top of Billboard's Country Airplay Chart. Both tracks were also included on his record-shattering debut EP, Leave The Light On, and their success propelled the breakout superstar to close out 2022 as the year's only country artist to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA and prompted Billboardto name him as their No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist overall. The 2023 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year nominee and CMT Music Awards multi-nominee has ignited television audiences across the country with show-stopping performances on Good Morning America, TODAY, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and the 58thAcademy of Country Music Awards, and incited critical applause from Forbes, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, American Songwriterand many more. With nearly 3 billion streams to date, he is out on the road now with Morgan Wallen as part of his monumental 2023 One Night At A TimeTour.

About Nate Smith:

Featuring a mix of gritty backwoods soul, rock 'n' roll swagger and velvet-thunder vocals, Nate Smith's personal journey inspired him to be a beacon of country-music hope, an inspirational mission he puts front-and-center. Since making it to Nashville, the singer's "powerhouse tenor" has become "perhaps country music's fastest-rising beloved voice" (The Tennessean). He's made a huge splash with songs such as his Platinum-certified multi-week No. 1 hit "Whiskey On You," which was lauded as the "breakup song of the summer" by Country Now and "an enormously satisfying country kiss-off anthem" by Stereogum. "Whiskey On You" amassed over 7.5 million total global on-demand streams in its first week, reaching No. 10 on the Country On-Demand Streaming Chart. The smash hit has racked up over 370 million total global on-demand streams to date. Nate released his debut, self-titled album along with the deluxe version on April 28. The hefty 26-song project hit #6 on Billboard's Country album charts and #30 on the Billboard Top 200. His latest single off the album, "World On Fire," is impacting country radio now. The CMT Music Awards and ACM Awards nominee is currently on tour with Thomas Rhett and will hit the road with Cole Swindell this fall.

About Bryan Martin:

Hailing from the oil fields of Louisiana, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes and country fans are listening. His real-life emotions are inseparable from his songs, as is clearly shown in his breakout hit "We Ride." Emerging in Nashville, he's garnered over 378 million cumulative streams and 750K social media followers. He's opened for artists like Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Warren Zeiders, and more. Martin made his debut at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry on August 29. Bryan's albums, If It Was Easy and Self Inflicted Scars, stem from his burdensome struggles he's dealt with since his youth. His recently released project, Poets & Old Souls, which includes the everyman anthem "We Ride," reflects his growth and deep connection with listeners.

