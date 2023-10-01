Bank of America Stadium Welcomes MexTour Back to Charlotte on October 14 for Friendly Match vs. Ghana

CHARLOTTE, NC – Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte will be the host of a MexTour match on October 14 between the Mexican Men's National Team and African powerhouse Ghana, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced today.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and www.SomosLocales.com.

The match will be played during the FIFA window, allowing both teams to call up their top squads.

The Mexican Men's National Team returns to Charlotte for the first time since October 2021 when MexTour was last at Bank of America Stadium, which saw Ecuador defeat Mexico 3-2 in front of 39,887 fans.

MexTour will be the third date in which international soccer competition is played at Bank of America Stadium in 2023. The Concacaf Gold Cup came to Charlotte in July when the city hosted the United States Men's National Team for the first time, alongside Trinidad & Tobago, Honduras and Haiti.

Leagues Cup 2023 brought LigaMX side Club Necaxa to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte FC's first taste of international competition. The Crown defeated Necaxa 4-1 to top the group and advance to the knockout stages in the inaugural club competition.

Mexico will be playing Ghana for the fourth time and holds a perfect 3-0-0 record against the Black Stars.

The Ghana match in Charlotte is part of a four-match MexTour fall series that includes:

Saturday, September 9, at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in North Texas vs. Australia – presented by AT&T 5G

Tuesday, September 12, against Uzbekistan at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tuesday, October 17, against Germany at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field