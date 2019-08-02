Hall of Honor induction ceremony set for Jaguars game

CHARLOTTE – Four Panthers legends. One opportunity to see them enshrined forever.

Carolina's Hall of Honor will officially expand when the Panthers host the Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 6 at 1 p.m., and you don't want to miss it.

The induction ceremony for Steve Smith Sr., Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross and Wesley Walls will take place at halftime of the Week 5 contest. Their names will be unveiled in the stadium bowl and each will have a special moment to speak to the fans.