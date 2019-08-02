Hall of Honor induction ceremony set for Jaguars game

Aug 02, 2019 at 09:00 AM
1920x1080 HoH

CHARLOTTE – Four Panthers legends. One opportunity to see them enshrined forever.

Carolina's Hall of Honor will officially expand when the Panthers host the Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 6 at 1 p.m., and you don't want to miss it.

Tickets are still available. Click here to purchase tickets.

The induction ceremony for Steve Smith Sr., Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross and Wesley Walls will take place at halftime of the Week 5 contest. Their names will be unveiled in the stadium bowl and each will have a special moment to speak to the fans.

The four members of Carolina's 2019 Hall of Honor class were featured in a digital miniseries this offseason. If you missed any of the episodes, or just want to watch them again, click here.

