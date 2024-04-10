Bank of America Stadium certified as a KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Venue

CHARLOTTE – Fans attending the Charlotte FC match this weekend will have the opportunity to access sensory-inclusive resources through a new partnership between Tepper Sports & Entertainment and KultureCity. The two organizations have teamed up to make Bank of America Stadium and all 40 of its ticketed programs and events Sensory InclusiveTM. The initiative and related certification accommodate fans and guests with sensory issues and require Bank of America Stadium staff to be trained each year by medical professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs and handle sensory overload situations.
Accessed throughout the stadium at Guest Relations booths, KultureCity Sensory Bags are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and identification lanyards and will be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by a new environment. Bank of America Stadium has historically made accommodations for those with sensory needs and previously stocked sensory kits and headphones at Guest Relations booths. Now, Tepper Sports & Entertainment has taken the extra step to broaden its program by formally training staff on how to be sensory-inclusive and earning the Sensory Inclusive certification.
"Through our partnership with KultureCity, we are building upon our commitment to make our venue inclusive to all," said Caroline Wright, Chief Venues Officer for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "We pride ourselves on delivering premier experiences at Bank of America Stadium, whether it's an NFL game, MLS match, or one of the many other events we hold throughout the year. It's important to us that all fans, no matter their accommodation requirement, can attend and enjoy our live events."
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be a significant part of events in an environment like Bank of America Stadium.
"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, Bank of America Stadium is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director for KultureCity.
Prior to their visit, individuals can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and where they can be accessed. The App also provides a customized visual preview of what to expect while enjoying a visit to Bank of America Stadium.