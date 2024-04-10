Bank of America Stadium certified as a KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Venue

"Through our partnership with KultureCity, we are building upon our commitment to make our venue inclusive to all," said Caroline Wright, Chief Venues Officer for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "We pride ourselves on delivering premier experiences at Bank of America Stadium, whether it's an NFL game, MLS match, or one of the many other events we hold throughout the year. It's important to us that all fans, no matter their accommodation requirement, can attend and enjoy our live events."

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be a significant part of events in an environment like Bank of America Stadium.

"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, Bank of America Stadium is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director for KultureCity.