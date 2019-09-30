U.S. Women's Soccer team playing in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday

CHARLOTTE - The World Cup champion U.S. women's soccer team is playing in Charlotte on Thursday night. Fans can also watch the team for free during open practice on Wednesday evening.

As part of the team's national Victory Tour, presented by Allstate, the national team will play an exhibition match at Bank of America Stadium against Korea Republic on October 3. The match time is slated for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1. Tickets for the match are available here.

The team will hold an open practice at the stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5-6 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. ET. Admission is free to come watch practice.