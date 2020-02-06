Tickets are now on sale for the Rolling Stones 2020 'No Filter' tour

CHARLOTTE - The Rolling Stones have announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020 and will make a stop in the Carolinas on July 1 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as "A triumph for the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band."

"It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!" said Mick Jagger.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

