Tickets are now on sale for the Rolling Stones 2020 'No Filter' tour

Feb 06, 2020 at 07:05 AM
rolling-stones-16x9

CHARLOTTE - The Rolling Stones have announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020 and will make a stop in the Carolinas on July 1 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as "A triumph for the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band."

"It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!" said Mick Jagger.

Tickets are now on sale and available here.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 North America tour. Alliance for Lifetime Income is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

The Rolling Stones show is one of several major concerts and events coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2020. For the full event list, click here.

