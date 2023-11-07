Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour coming to Bank of America Stadium on April 27, 2024

Nov 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM
KennyChesney-ZBB-MM-UK_Venue_1920x1080_0427-CharlotteNC_NoDate

TAMPA, Fla. – Kenny Chesney knows how to throw the summer into high gear. Having spent last spring and early summer with his taking-it-to-the-roots I Go Back 2023Tourof those arenas and markets where he rose to major headlining status, the only country artist to be onBillboard's Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years for the past 14 years is bringing old friends and new to 18 full-scale stadiums with a few more major surprises to come.

The tour comes to Bank of America Stadium on April 27, 2024, with tickets going on sale Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. EDT. Click here to sign up for a presale code that you'll receive via email.

Joining Chesney is the multiple GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band, enjoying their 12th CMA Group of the Year nomination; 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney; and multiple-week No. 1 "When The Sun Goes Down" duet partner Uncle Kracker, known for his own hits "Follow Me" and "Drift Away."

"I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I've learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going," Chesney says of his 2024 tour name. "But we all know, when the sun goes down, that's when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

"That was the thing about Kracker and my song. It captured a vibe and a moment so perfectly. No matter how much fun you're having all day long, 'everything gets hotter when the sun goes down...' I know from years of experience that's true.

"So, I can't wait to get back out there, stadium-sized 'cause there's nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It's gonna be awesome."

Kicking off April 20, 2024 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, the tour will run through August 23 at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium for what has become a tradition: closing out the tour in a venue Chesney has played to well over a million people. Tickets for these major stadium shows will go on-sale next Friday, Nov. 17.

"Zac Brown Band understands high-energy country, the same way Alabama did, and they've got our friend Caroline Jones in their line-up now, too," Chesney says of the group joining as direct support. "Megan Moroney isn't just one of the smart new voices in country, she's really bringing a sense of heart and joy to the music – and I'm fired up to be bringing her out to No Shoes Nation.

"And Uncle Kracker has been part of so many fun times, crazy moments and memories made, it always kicks things up a notch when he's out there with us. So, it really is old friends, new friends and a whole lotta love."

Again presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America's favorite stadiums.

Click here to secure your presale code and here for more news from Kenny Chesney.

Kenny Chesney *SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR*with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

On Sale Next Friday, Nov. 17

Saturday, April 20, 2024           Tampa, Fla.                       Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024           Charlotte, N.C.                  Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024              Minneapolis, Minn.          U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024            Arlington, Texas               AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024            Atlanta, Ga.                       Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024            Landover, Md.                  FedExField

Saturday, June 1, 2024              Pittsburgh, Pa.                   Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024              Philadelphia, Pa.               Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024            Chicago, Ill.                      Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024            Milwaukee, Wisc.             American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024               Kansas City, Mo.              GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024             Seattle, Wash.                   Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024             Los Angeles, Calif.           SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024             Denver, Colo.                   Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024              Nashville, Tenn.               Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024            Detroit, Mich.                   Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024            East Rutherford, N.J.        MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024                Foxborough, Mass.           Gillette Stadium

Related Content

news

Carolina Panthers & Charlotte FC to Host Annual Tree Lighting Festival at Bank of America Stadium on November 21 

Celebrate the holiday season with us!
news

Bank of America Stadium Welcomes MexTour Back to Charlotte on October 14 for Friendly Match vs. Ghana

What to know before you go to the game. 
news

Morgan Wallen adds second show at Bank of America Stadium 

With special guests ﻿Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin  
news

Morgan Wallen to Play Bank of America Stadium

The country star extends his One Night at a Time Tour with 10 additional stadium shows. 
news

George Strait & Chris Stapleton set to take over Bank of America Stadium

On sale now! Get ready for a good time with the country legends on June 1, 2024. 
news

Luke Combs adds second show to Bank of America Stadium tour stop in Charlotte

Country music star and the Carolinas' own Luke Combs added another date at Bank of America Stadium to his world tour. He'll play shows in Charlotte July 14-15.
news

Beyoncé is coming to Bank of America Stadium on August 9

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 6, starting with an exclusive presale.
news

Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC to host 2022 Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Atrium Health

This year's event, scheduled for Nov. 22, will have activities for the entire family culminating with a new twist on the traditional tree lighting moment.
news

Bank of America Stadium will be early voting site in 2022

Nearly 13,000 residents voted at the stadium in 2020.
news

New food and beverage offerings at Bank of America Stadium in 2022

The stadium will feature checkout-free food and beverage markets this year.
news

Luke Combs is coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2023

Panthers fan Luke Combs will play at the stadium on July 15, 2023.
Advertising