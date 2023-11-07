Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour coming to Bank of America Stadium on April 27, 2024

Kicking off April 20, 2024 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, the tour will run through August 23 at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium for what has become a tradition: closing out the tour in a venue Chesney has played to well over a million people. Tickets for these major stadium shows will go on-sale next Friday, Nov. 17.

"Zac Brown Band understands high-energy country, the same way Alabama did, and they've got our friend Caroline Jones in their line-up now, too," Chesney says of the group joining as direct support. "Megan Moroney isn't just one of the smart new voices in country, she's really bringing a sense of heart and joy to the music – and I'm fired up to be bringing her out to No Shoes Nation.

"And Uncle Kracker has been part of so many fun times, crazy moments and memories made, it always kicks things up a notch when he's out there with us. So, it really is old friends, new friends and a whole lotta love."