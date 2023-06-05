Luke Combs adds second show to Bank of America Stadium tour stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Luke Combs is putting another date in Charlotte on the calendar.

The Carolinas' own country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will now perform two nights at Bank of America Stadium this summer. He'll play shows in Charlotte July 14-15, 2023.

The Friday, July 14 date is a new addition to the sold-out Saturday, July 15 show.

"After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decide to just do it!" Combs shared. "I'm really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans."

Combs will be joined by a different set of supporting acts for the July 14 concert. Turnpike Troubadours, Garry Allan, and Brent Cobb open on Friday. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb perform on Saturday.

Combs' dates at Bank of America Stadium are part of an unprecedented world tour, a massive trek that includes 16 stadiums across North America as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France, and Belgium.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the public on Friday, June 9, but fans can sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale for the chance to buy early.

Fans unlock the earliest ticket access by registering for the Luke Combs Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration closes Tuesday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

With Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a simple registration is all it takes to get verified for the opportunity to be invited to shop for tickets. While it does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does level the playing field so a fan is only up against another fan - without racing against bots - for the same ticket.