Brady Christensen is prepared at multiple positions

Perhaps the best news for Christensen is his versatility along the left side of the offensive line; Rhule said the staff could see him slotting in at left tackle, left guard, or even at center (though that's more of a future plan than anything that appears imminent).

Christensen's focus on the left side of the line comes after he started at both left and right tackle in various points as a rookie last year. He started in six games and appeared in 16 last season after he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Brady's ready to play left guard, left tackle," Rhule said. "We talked about playing him at center at one point too. But we felt like at his development, two positions seemed like it was the right amount."