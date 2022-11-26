Brandon Smith getting opportunity, advice from veterans

Littleton said he saw both "rough times" and "promising good highlights" from Smith's first meaningful reps in Baltimore, but that's to be expected from a rookie. He said improving as a defender has everything to do with repetition – the more you see a specific look from an offense, the more prepared you'll be to stop the play.

And the more snaps he gets, the more familiar, locked in, and calm he will feel.

"My man's a rookie, and this was his first opportunity to play a lot of snaps in the game," Littleton said. "The more you get, the more he'll understand. It's kind of tough just being tossed in a game and getting those different variations of blocks and stuff that you aren't necessarily used to. But the more he gets it, the more he's going to get better and better."

Littleton and fellow veteran linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu have served as football role models for Smith as he adjusts to facing more complex offenses than he saw in college.

Smith said his more experienced teammates also help him channel all of his energy into a more focused place, and watching them throughout the season's first 10 weeks has helped him model their habits.

"(It's) everybody saying, 'Relax and calm down. Slow the game down.' Obviously, it's easier said than done," Smith said. "But still, that type of stuff really makes me look at the way they do things, really seeing them do what they've been preaching to me. That's been helping me move forward in my progression of learning the game."

Littleton said he consistently takes time at practice to ensure Smith understands what he is doing, even though he knows the young rookie is right behind him in the depth chart.