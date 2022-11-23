Steve Wilks not a believer in "buddy" system

— Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke with reporters briefly on Wednesday, a day after Wilks told the group that Darnold would start this week against the Broncos.

Mayfield said he was happy for Darnold, adding: "I support Sam fully. I respect him as a teammate, and he deserves to get a chance."

Of course, that change means he's going back to the bench after starting last week's loss to the Ravens and failing to get the team into the end zone. Mayfield's been around long enough to have an idea what that means for his future, at least his future here, but he handled himself well when PJ Walker was starting, and he said that wouldn't change now.

"There's a lot of things up in the air here for the future," Mayfield said. "I'm doing what I can, what I can control, and I know how my teammates feel about me and how I handled things here, so I can leave here with my head held high and understand I did everything I could.