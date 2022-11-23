Ask The Old Guy: Thanks for nothing, Ravens

----------------------------------------------------------

What's the top five look like in your Thanksgiving power rankings? — Will, Rock Hill, SC

1) Gratitude and helping others.

2) Seeing one's people — the ones you're related to, and the ones you choose.

3) Not exploiting and displacing native peoples for the benefit of me and my colonizer friends.

4 tie) That weird stuff with the sausage and peppers and wild rice my sister-in-law makes, and old-school green bean casserole.

5) Listening to Alice's Restaurant on repeat in the car at least 3.8 times because that's how long it takes to get to mom and dad's.

Perhaps I've mentioned this in the past. If you are able to write or read about football on the internet in your leisure time, you're already among the most fortunate one percent of people to ever walk the Earth. Not everybody is, and there are groups here in town like Roof Above and Loaves and Fishes who are out there helping our neighbors who need a hand. It'll definitely make you feel better than spending money on stuff on Friday.

But back to the point, Thanksgiving is usually one of the best things all year because it gives us a chance to remember and appreciate what's good.

For those of you not old enough to remember, we used to have these things called radios in our cars, and you were pretty much limited to whatever came on them. And on Thanksgiving, that meant some DJ who needed a bathroom break or a nap was going to play Arlo Guthrie's Alice's Restaurant a time or nine because it's about 19 minutes long.

We also had these things back when I was growing up called protest songs, and this is one of the best ones in history, delivered slowly, with more of a sense humor and less of the righteous indignation but still plenty of both. It's about ending war in particular, but injustice everywhere in general. And there's a generation of us who grew up realizing we were stuck on the Group W bench, so we're just playing with the pencils and waiting for it to come around again on the guitar. We're not proud. Or tired.

Anyway, this song triggers a sense memory for me, and maybe 50 percent of my kids have grown to secretly appreciate it whether they'll say it or not, after being subjected to it when their dad said, "OK, it's my turn with the aux cord, and I'm only going to listen to one song." Do that enough years, and it becomes a tradition.

Traditions matter. Hang onto them and your people while you can.