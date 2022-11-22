Johnny Hekker a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nov 22, 2022 at 03:39 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
SportsmanshipAward_Thumbnail (1)

CHARLOTTE - Punter Johnny Hekker was named Carolina's nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

Each NFL team selected a nominee for the ninth annual award, which recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Two former Panthers (Teddy Bridgewater, 2020; Luke Kuechly, 2017) have won the award in the past.

Hekker currently leads the NFL with 26 punts inside the 20-yard line. His 43.5 net yards per punt currently ranks eighth in the NFL, and is on pace for the highest season average in franchise history.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncos

Interim coach Steve Wilks told his quarterbacks Tuesday that he was making a change.

news

Know Your Foe: Denver Broncos

The Panthers host Russell Wilson and the Broncos in Week 12, just after Denver waived running back Melvin Gordon III.

news

Steve Smith Sr. among 28 Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Panthers legend is among a strong group of receivers on the list, but has more career receiving yards than any of them.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 12 against Broncos

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Denver.

news

The Day After: Laying it on the line

Interim coach Steve Wilks has been direct with players, and he's willing to tell the stars they're the ones that need to pick it up.

news

When reliable run game was stopped, Panthers struggled

The Ravens held D'Onta Foreman in check, which led directly to another difficult day for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Baltimore in Week 11

Due to injuries along the depth chart, eight different defensive players played at least 90 percent of the snaps.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 11 at Baltimore

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Baker Mayfield and others said after the game.

news

Despite limiting Lamar Jackson, Panthers defense left looking for more big plays

Carolina contained Baltimore's star quarterback, but they lamented some plays that got away in the second half.

news

Baker Mayfield: "We have to fix a lot of our own mistakes"

The Panthers offense struggled across the board against the Ravens, but the problems were bigger than any one player.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Fourth-quarter turnovers prove costly

The Panthers came in leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring, but couldn't get it going Sunday.

Advertising