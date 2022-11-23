Sam Darnold spent time on IR learning from the defense

Darnold dug into why defenses set formations in certain ways based on the offense's motion, how the defense interprets what it sees from an opposing offense, and how defensive backs follow receivers' routes.

"(The offense) might see one thing on tape, but it's actually (that) they're looking at something completely different than what we think they're looking at," Darnold said. "And then some of the DBs, it's always fun to talk to DBs in terms of route concepts, different coverages that they're playing, and what they're looking at."

Interim coach Steve Wilks, who has a defensive coaching background, said he has seen Darnold grow more "in tune" as he studied the defense.

"(He's) really trying to learn different things from a defensive perspective – what the defense is giving him based off the look," Wilks said. "With that position, you've got to see things pre-snap, and then all of a sudden, they rotate on the snap. It's just being able to process things quickly, and I think that's where he's taken his game to another level."

While it's never ideal to be out for a significant chunk of the season, Darnold said he found a way to make his time on the sidelines worthwhile.