Breaking down Carolina's "huge" 99-yard touchdown drive

LONDON – When an offense is starting a drive on its own 1-yard line, the opposing defense is licking its chops.

"The defense comes out on the field thinking safety, right?" quarterback Kyle Allen said. "Three-and-out, safety or blocked punt."

The last thing they're thinking about is surrendering a 99-yard touchdown drive.

But that's what Carolina pulled off against Tampa Bay in the first quarter this past Sunday. It was only the fourth time ever that the Panthers produced a 99-yard scoring drive.

"Without question very disappointing," Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. "We had them backed up, great situation."

"That was huge for us," Allen said. "It all started with that third-down conversion from our own (7-yard line)."

Below you'll see clips from four critical plays on that drive. All of them involve Allen operating out of the shotgun and benefiting from clean pockets.