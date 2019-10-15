Breaking down Carolina's "huge" 99-yard touchdown drive

Oct 15, 2019 at 09:20 AM
2018Employees34
Max Henson
cmc_td_99

LONDON – When an offense is starting a drive on its own 1-yard line, the opposing defense is licking its chops.

"The defense comes out on the field thinking safety, right?" quarterback Kyle Allen said. "Three-and-out, safety or blocked punt."

The last thing they're thinking about is surrendering a 99-yard touchdown drive.

But that's what Carolina pulled off against Tampa Bay in the first quarter this past Sunday. It was only the fourth time ever that the Panthers produced a 99-yard scoring drive.

"Without question very disappointing," Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. "We had them backed up, great situation."

"That was huge for us," Allen said. "It all started with that third-down conversion from our own (7-yard line)."

Below you'll see clips from four critical plays on that drive. All of them involve Allen operating out of the shotgun and benefiting from clean pockets.

On that third-and-4, Allen fired a quick slant to wide receiver DJ Moore for six tough yards. The throw was on the money and Moore made the catch through contact.

That got the ball rolling.

"When you continue to churn out first downs, wears them out," said Allen, who went 5-for-5 during the series. "It's tough. It goes the other way, you know what I mean?"

On the next play, Allen connected with tight end Greg Olsen for a 16-yard gain. Olsen ran into space cleared out by wide receiver Curtis Samuel and secured the diving reception.

Three plays later, Samuel was on the receiving end. The slot receiver crossed the face of his defender and presented a nice window for Allen to throw to for 21 yards.

Another chunk play on the very next snap. Moore, with a slight push off at the top of his route to create separation, came back to the ball for a 23-yard gain.

That set up first-and-goal from the 10, and running back Christian McCaffrey's second effort fourth-and-goal completed the 99-yard touchdown drive.

"It was big," Bucs coach Bruce Arians conceded. "To let them out of there but also let them go down and score was a huge part of the game."

Related Content

news

Panthers dig deep hole with punt coverage breakdowns against Colts

Indianapolis return man Nyheim Hines returned two punts for touchdowns and set up the first score of the game with a 40-yard effort.

news

Christian McCaffrey promised he'd always give 100 percent, and he showed it against Atlanta

Take another look at three of McCaffrey's receptions from the last possession of the game.

news

Big Gunner: Brian Burns had fun with his new role against the Saints

The rookie edge rusher had never played gunner before Sunday's game. He also recorded his first sack since Week 6.

news

What could have been? Two spark plays vs. Atlanta were there for the taking

A dropped pick-six and dropped chunk play haunted Carolina. And what's going on with rookie edge rusher Brian Burns?

news

How Luke Kuechly wound up on Julio Jones deep and how Carolina was burned for a punt return TD

Two big plays proved to be daggers in Atlanta's win over the Panthers. Here's a closer look at how they happened.

news

Another game of inches: Reviewing the final play in Green Bay

Running back Christian McCaffrey was stopped just short of the goal line as time expired against the Packers.

news

Film Breakdown: Kyle Allen rebounded in a big way against Tennessee

Carolina's young quarterback worked his way out of a slow start and completed a series of big-time throws.

news

How Carolina's gutsy fake punt worked and changed the game against Tennessee

Colin Jones' hard-earned five yards on fourth-and-4 were a result of preparation and some extra effort.

news

Greg Olsen reveals his five favorite catches, and he has a lot to choose from

In advance of National Tight Ends Day, Olsen breaks down five memorable touchdown grabs.

news

What is happening? Examining the rarely seen fair catch free kick that Carolina nearly pulled off

It all lined up perfectly for the Panthers to try something that hasn't been done successfully since 1976.

news

Breaking down Brian Burns' two huge plays against Jacksonville

Thanks to a strip-sack from Mario Addison, Burns scored his first career TD. The rookie also had a clutch strip-sack of his own.

Advertising