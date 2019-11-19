What could have been? Two spark plays vs. Atlanta were there for the taking

"It's hard to get into a rhythm playing a snap here or a snap there. It's about getting into your groove," Burns said. "When you're a pass rusher you have to set up your rush. You can't just come in for one third down and then two series later coming in for another third down – it's going to be an entirely new set."

That said, Burns noted that he was "around (Ryan) all game" and impacted the game off the edge.

"He had his moments, he really did," Rivera said. "There were a couple we thought were really good rushes, a couple of them he stalled on, and I think part of it is just still he's not quite there really being able to counter with his right arm. That's why he's limited, but he did have a couple flashes that remind you why he has the potential to be a really good player."

It's been tough on the rookie to see his playing time reduced after opening the season as a starter for injured veteran Bruce Irvin. But with Irvin healthy and with that wrist injury creating some limitations, this is the reality of the current situation for Burns, who clearly has a bright future ahead of him.