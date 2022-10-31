Brian Burns reflecting on Atlanta: "That's on me"

Interim coach Steve Wilks didn't disagree with that assessment but said Monday — as he did Sunday night — that the game was not decided by one player.

"Perfect call. We just didn't execute," Wilks said. "We had Burns and Xavier at the point of attack. One should have come underneath at the quarterback. We have both guys go too high on that play. It's the attention to detail for us. That's what we emphasized and talked about today.

"Because we had plenty of opportunities right there to win the game. Get off the field. They were punting. Who knows what would have happened once we got the ball back? What I like is the responsibility, and the accountability those guys have taken to that meeting room, saying that we've got to correct this."

Burns never equivocated in his role in the play, putting a rather collective late-game collapse on his own shoulders. He said the support is evident in his conversations with teammates such as Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and Shaq Thompson.

"Pretty much the way I bounce back is my teammates," Burns said. "I was just talking to Jaycee and Donte and Shaq today about that play. They always have my back. That's how I bounce back. And just remembering who I am, and nine times out of 10, I'm going to make that play. Just so happens I didn't make it that time. But I can't get down, can't let that go into the next game, have to focus. . . .