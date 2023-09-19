Bryce Young "intentional" about learning from early mistakes

Sep 19, 2023 at 12:39 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-216 (1)

CHARLOTTE – Bryce Young hasn't won a game in the NFL yet, as the Panthers fell to 0-2 with a 20-17 loss to New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

The rookie quarterback's performance improved statistically from his Week 1 outing at Atlanta, completing 22-of-33 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. But Young was sacked four times and didn't put together a touchdown drive until the game was out of reach, ending his day with an 87.1 rating.

He also didn't stretch the field much, with his longest pass going for 22 yards and averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. That's better than the 3.8 yards per attempt last week, but still not what he needs to be at.

It has been a rocky start for Carolina's retooled offense and new coaching staff, but Young said they haven't lost sight of the fact that they're only two games into a long season. It's not over just because it has started slowly.

Related Links

"Obviously, we're not where we need to be right now," Young said. "But there's no loss of confidence, no loss of faith in the locker room. I'm grateful to be a part of this team. I believe in the team. I believe in the coaching staff – feel like we have what it takes. We just have to execute and do a better job of putting it together."

It goes without saying that there are plenty of eyes waiting for Young and the offense to put it together.

Few people across the team know the pressure Young feels as a quarterback as well as his head coach does; Frank Reich once had the same job.

Now heading up this team and guiding his rookie quarterback, Reich said he understands the heat coming their way.

"I think Bryce is handling the pressure well," Reich said. "Listen, he's the quarterback – (and as) head coach (and) quarterback, we're going to take the heat, and that just comes with the territory. So you own that. And you understand that when you're in that position, and Bryce understands that for the position that he's in."

But Reich also acknowledged the obvious: It isn't all Young's fault. The Panthers' retooled offense, complete with new offensive skill players, including running back Miles Sanders﻿, wide receivers Adam Thielen (Monday's receiving leader with 54 yards on seven receptions) and DJ Chark Jr. (who made his Panthers debut Monday), as well as the new faces filling in for injured starting guards along the offensive line, has to support him too.

"Our struggle on offense – it's not one person," Reich said. "I will look at the film, but I thought Bryce still did some really positive things, made some plays with his feet, made some good decisions, made good throws, showed plenty of things that we want to see. So I was encouraged by that.

"I know how hard it is to play that position. I've been around it a long time. And I know how dependent it is on everything. So we've all got to get better. Everybody's got to get better – coaches and players. So that's the way we work through it."

It's true that Young single-handedly posted the Panthers' longest play of the night on a 26-yard scramble late. His two scrambles totaled 34 yards, the second-best rushing total of any Panther in a night that saw them put up 100 yards on 19 attempts. That left 66 conventional rushing yards, a week after they ran for 154 in Atlanta.

Sanders, who led rushers despite putting up just 43 yards on 14 attempts (3.1 yards per attempt), acknowledged how the loss fell back on all the offense.

"(The Saints') defense had a better day," Sanders said. "The D-line had a better day, and I'm pretty sure that everybody else on the offense will own up to that. You've just got to watch the film and get better. …

"As an offense, it just wasn't our day."

To Chark, totaling one catch for 15 yards in his first appearance off the hamstring injury that had him miss Week 1, he sees the same thing. Young is doing all he can; it's up to them to work around him too.

"I think he's doing well," Chark said of Young. "He's taking what he gets. He was big for us down the stretch – that run he had. Just figuring out ways to help us out, and we have to help him out. Progress needs to be made on our end to help him out. This is just his second game."

For all the issues throughout most of the game, Young pieced together Carolina's lone touchdown drive, scoring with less than 1:30 on the clock.

They got in rhythm too late, but he connected with Thielen, Hayden Hurst﻿, Chuba Hubbard﻿, and Jonathan Mingo at times throughout on the 11-play, 75-yard drive that put the Panthers within a field goal (thanks to a successful two-point conversion try) and shaved just 1:58 off the clock.

They failed to recover an onside kick attempt, setting up for the game's conclusion in a slim New Orleans victory. 

"We were able to execute that drive," Young said. "But obviously, it was too little too late. But I think it was just being able to pull together and execute. A lot of times (against New Orleans), we were one thing away. I missed throws that should have kept the sticks moving, whatever it may be, but it was just execution. 

"I think we were in good spots to be successful. And we just didn't make enough plays to win, and it starts with me."

That accountability part has been the beginning for Young throughout his rookie trials, and maintaining that intentionality is what moves him forward.

"I'm just making sure that I'm intentional with how I learn from things throughout the week," Young said. "I'm intentional in honing in on my process, intentional of improving little things that I want to get done specifically. 

"I'm intentional in learning and making sure that I'm able to not just see something, but make sure that I can grow from it. Again, I think it's just a lot about being intentional with that stuff."

Panthers vs. Saints | Game Action Gallery | September 18, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

230918 Saints In-Game Edits-273
1 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-264
2 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-245
3 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-209
4 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-191
5 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-195
6 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-193
7 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-192
8 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-196
9 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-197
10 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-203
11 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-201
12 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-199
13 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-204
14 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-198
15 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-200
16 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-229
17 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-202
18 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-205
19 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-212
20 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-222
21 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-219
22 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-221
23 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-215
24 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-214
25 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-217
26 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-228
27 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-218
28 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-227
29 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-238
30 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-237
31 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-233
32 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-239
33 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-235
34 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-230
35 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-226
36 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-223
37 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-224
38 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-225
39 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-244
40 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-248
41 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-251
42 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-241
43 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-247
44 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-265
45 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-266
46 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-268
47 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-255
48 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-267
49 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-263
50 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-257
51 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-261
52 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-260
53 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-258
54 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-269
55 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-279
56 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-278
57 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-276
58 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-268
59 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-271
60 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-270
61 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-275
62 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-282
63 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-288
64 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-284
65 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-290
66 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-285
67 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-289
68 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-295
69 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-303
70 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-315
71 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-319
72 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-305
73 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-317
74 / 87
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-301
75 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-307
76 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-306
77 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-304
78 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-297
79 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-300
80 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-314
81 / 87
Carolina Panthers
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-302
82 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-291
83 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-299
84 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-292
85 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-296
86 / 87
230918 Saints In-Game Edits-298
87 / 87
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Frank Reich defends offensive decision-making

After a second straight sluggish day for the offense, Reich said he's not giving up play-calling duties. Plus notes on lineup changes, and more from Monday night.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at home to New Orleans

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' home opener against the Saints.
news

Linebacker Shaq Thompson to miss "extended time"

The first-quarter ankle injury to the team captain comes a week after cornerback Jaycee Horn went on injured reserve with a hamstring problem.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs Saints

Read live updates from social media during Carolina's home opener against the Saints.
news

Rapid Reactions: Defense solid, offense uneven in loss to Saints

The Panthers fell 20-17 to drop to 0-2 on the season on a night when the offense couldn't sustain drives or get into the end zone until the final two minutes.
news

Inactives: Raheem Blackshear heads the list for Saints game

With DJ Chark healthy and back on the field this week, they're making some adjustments on returns.
news

McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers Spirit Rocks! contest

The winning rock earned the school a $2,500 grant from Carolina Panthers Charities to support their arts program.
news

Five things to watch vs. New Orleans: Catching up with the corners

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
news

Rookie Chandler Zavala settles in at guard, just as the offensive line needs him

The Panthers are without the two guards that anchored their offensive line last year, but rookie Chandler Zavala has stepped up to the challenge. 
news

Duke's Mayonnaise becomes official mayo partner of the Carolina Panthers

Duke's is launching its very own "Duke's Sauce Shack" featuring BBQ dishes paired with their Southern Sauces and sides.
news

Notebook: Brian Burns "all about ball," not contract talk

Burns said he wants to put the recent distractions behind him, and focus on building on his hot start. Plus more on lineup changes for this week, and injury updates.
Advertising