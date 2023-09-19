Bryce Young "intentional" about learning from early mistakes

"Obviously, we're not where we need to be right now," Young said. "But there's no loss of confidence, no loss of faith in the locker room. I'm grateful to be a part of this team. I believe in the team. I believe in the coaching staff – feel like we have what it takes. We just have to execute and do a better job of putting it together."

It goes without saying that there are plenty of eyes waiting for Young and the offense to put it together.

Few people across the team know the pressure Young feels as a quarterback as well as his head coach does; Frank Reich once had the same job.

Now heading up this team and guiding his rookie quarterback, Reich said he understands the heat coming their way.

"I think Bryce is handling the pressure well," Reich said. "Listen, he's the quarterback – (and as) head coach (and) quarterback, we're going to take the heat, and that just comes with the territory. So you own that. And you understand that when you're in that position, and Bryce understands that for the position that he's in."

But Reich also acknowledged the obvious: It isn't all Young's fault. The Panthers' retooled offense, complete with new offensive skill players, including running back Miles Sanders﻿, wide receivers Adam Thielen (Monday's receiving leader with 54 yards on seven receptions) and DJ Chark Jr. (who made his Panthers debut Monday), as well as the new faces filling in for injured starting guards along the offensive line, has to support him too.

"Our struggle on offense – it's not one person," Reich said. "I will look at the film, but I thought Bryce still did some really positive things, made some plays with his feet, made some good decisions, made good throws, showed plenty of things that we want to see. So I was encouraged by that.