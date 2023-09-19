Linebacker Shaq Thompson to miss "extended time"

That made it a difficult one for his teammates to process. The 2015 first-round pick was voted a team captain for the fourth year, and that leadership will be difficult to replace.

"It's always tough to see your brothers go down to injury; it just sucks, man," cornerback Donte Jackson said. "That's the part of the game, you know. But you know, Shaq is one of those guys that he wouldn't want us to hold our head; he would want us to just go harder. But you definitely hate to see it for somebody like Shaq, man, such a good guy, such a great professional, such a person that, you know, that does everything right. You know what I'm saying? So it sucks.

"We just keep working, just keep working. Just do what he would want us to do, and that's keep working. Let's go harder for real. He's a leader, and if he was out here, he'd be doing the same thing. All we can do is band together and keep advancing and keep progressing. Because we got a good thing going, and he would want us to keep this s--- going."

In the short term, his spot was filled by Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿, one of the stars of training camp and a solid defensive player in his own right.

"Shaq is the general, right?" Grugier-Hill said. "My whole purpose, coming into this year, I need to get Shaq ready every game, right? And he's helped me tremendously grow as a linebacker. So, I mean, I'm just, I'm hurting for him right now. . . .