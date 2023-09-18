Inactives: Raheem Blackshear heads the list for Saints game

Sep 18, 2023 at 05:48 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a full roster of healthy players, so they had some decisions to make tonight.

With wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. active, clearing the way for other receivers to pick up return duties, the Panthers deactivated running back Raheem Blackshear for Monday's game against the Saints.

They can also use Laviska Shenault Jr. to return kickoffs (though all the Falcons kickoffs last week were for touchbacks, so it might not matter as much).

Also inactive are new cornerback Sam Webb (signed off the Raiders practice squad this week), outside linebacker DJ Johnson﻿, guard Nash Jensen﻿, and tackle David Sharpe﻿.

They elevated offensive lineman Justin McCray from the practice squad tonight (standard elevation), giving them some more depth along the offensive line.

The Panthers lost a couple of starters after the opener, as left guard Brady Christensen and cornerback Jaycee Horn were placed on injured reserve last week. Christensen's out for the season, while Horn could return at some point after Week 5.

The Panthers will start CJ Henderson in Horn's spot, while Chandler Zavala is expected to slide to left guard after starting on the right last week, with Cade Mays moving in at right guard.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Raheem Blackshear

CB Sam Webb

OLB DJ Johnson

G Nash Jensen

OT David Sharpe

SAINTS INACTIVES

WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

WR AT Perry

RB Kendre Miller

RB Kirk Merritt

OL Nick Saldiveri

DE Kyle Phillips

