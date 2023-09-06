Bryce Young keeping his focus on first game, not the first of many

That's why when Reich was asked when he knew that Young was ready for this assignment, he acknowledged that there's really no handbook for this, and the lessons will not all be easy.

"Listen, I don't want to overstate this; I've said this many times. Obviously, we think very highly of him, but this isn't going to be a cake walk," Reich said. "This is going to be fight and scratch every step of the way to get, he's got a fight to get better.

"He's a really, really, really good player, but he's got a lot to learn. I have a lot to learn, we have, this is our first year as a staff, a new offense, and we've got a lot to learn. So we do that while we're in business, while we're rolling along, and that's what we're going to do, and we're excited. He's our leader on offense, and we have confidence he's going to grow into the player that we all want him to be."

Even if growing means growing pains.

Young said he's talked to a number of his peers in the quarterback world, including former Alabama teammate Mac Jones and other older players whom he did not identify, in an effort to learn some of the little things that a college player can not be expected to understand about the difference, the kind of "wisdom" that he might have to earn the hard way.

Reich is one of those guys who has that wisdom, along with 16-year NFL quarterback Josh McCown, Young's position coach, so he has a layer of support around him.

And once the games start, the real education will begin, and Reich knows that there's a balance between the now and the eventual and the way the lessons will be learned.

"The great thing about the season is when you dial it down to one game at a time, you're trying to really tightly define what you're going to do and why you're going to do it," he said. "And then you realize that over the course of a season and a career, you're building pieces and a foundation to his career, to all of our players.