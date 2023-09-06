Listen, learn, lead: How Panthers head coach Frank Reich got to know a new team

Jansen has an interesting perspective on this, and not just because he's the player closest in age to Reich or because Reich's the fourth Panthers coach he's played for (of the six total). He's gathering some intel because he sometimes gets to eavesdrop.

In practice, the long snapper serves as the center for 7-on-7s since the actual linemen are usually working on the other side of the field. So Jansen gets to hear the conversations between Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown (whom he went out and found from a different offensive pedigree rather than bringing along another familiar face) and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and rookie quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ and Thielen and the rest of the offense.

"I think a sort of camaraderie and relationship starts in these periods of time," Jansen began. "So maybe we're in Week 7, and Adam comes to the sideline, and he says, 'Hey, Bryce, I see this,' and it's a quick conversation with Thomas or with Josh or with Frank, and they make the adjustment, and they go because there's a trust and a relationship that's been built over eight months as opposed to 'We do it this way, or we do it that way.'

"There's a level of calm on the practice field. I think there's a good understanding of on the practice field, we're trying to rehearse, but we're also trying to play game situations and make adjustments based on personnel or who the other team is because that's what happens in the game. And when I stand in there, and I snap in 7-on-7, I listen to quarterbacks making a few adjustments. Hey, if we get this coverage, run this route, and it's a little bit off-script. I just see that there's an element of freedom in trying to get the team into the best play. It's not freelance, but there is a calm, and then there's a conversation with the coach, hey, this is why I saw that. And now we get on tape, and we can all have a conversation about it later. It creates some levels of freedom that I think is really important when you play the 60 snaps or so on an NFL game day, you're more ready for it."

But Jansen also remembers one of his first conversations with Reich, in which the former backup quarterback talked to the long snapper about how he used to hold for field goals.

"Coach kind of brought up his time as a holder, his dad being a long snapper," Jansen said. "So immediately, I now know, hey, he has a little bit of understanding of what I'm doing. I can tell that he has a respect for what I do and the role that the specialists play on the team.