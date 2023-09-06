Notebook: Brian Burns "hasn't made himself a distraction," Frank Reich says

And throughout all of it swirling on the outside, Reich said Burns hasn't created a distraction for the team as they prepare for Week 1 at Atlanta this Sunday.

"Thirty years in this business, this is par for the course, these things; it's the NFL," Reich said. "I've been a part of a lot of different situations as a player and as a coach. I'm just interested in what's best for the team and for the player; I think those things can both be true. You understand both sides of the equation. That's how I feel.

"But at the same time, the one thing that really speaks to all of us, I really believe, is we understand we have to find a way to compartmentalize certain things and minimize distractions. To Brian's credit, he hasn't made himself a distraction. I respect him a lot for the way he's handled that. He's done everything he can to not make himself a distraction to this team. And that's just evidence to the kind of leader he is."

The Panthers have two more open practices before Sunday's game, and Burns has continued to go through his regular routine during the work day.

Reich commended him for his demeanor through it all.