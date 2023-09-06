Notebook: Brian Burns "hasn't made himself a distraction," Frank Reich says

Sep 06, 2023 at 03:47 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Brian Burns
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Outside linebacker Brian Burns remained in the building, attended meetings, and participated in Wednesday's practice, after not taking part the last two sessions with what coach Frank Reich termed a "personal matter."

Burns didn't speak to reporters as he and the team continue to have discussions about a contract extension, though nothing has been finalized. He sat in his spot in the locker room for a portion of the period open to the media.

Reich said during his press conference before practice that he has had discussions with Burns, and that the two-time Pro Bowler (and one of six newly-announced team captains this season) is focused on getting ready for himself and the team to have the "best season possible."

Related Links

And throughout all of it swirling on the outside, Reich said Burns hasn't created a distraction for the team as they prepare for Week 1 at Atlanta this Sunday.

"Thirty years in this business, this is par for the course, these things; it's the NFL," Reich said. "I've been a part of a lot of different situations as a player and as a coach. I'm just interested in what's best for the team and for the player; I think those things can both be true. You understand both sides of the equation. That's how I feel.

"But at the same time, the one thing that really speaks to all of us, I really believe, is we understand we have to find a way to compartmentalize certain things and minimize distractions. To Brian's credit, he hasn't made himself a distraction. I respect him a lot for the way he's handled that. He's done everything he can to not make himself a distraction to this team. And that's just evidence to the kind of leader he is."

The Panthers have two more open practices before Sunday's game, and Burns has continued to go through his regular routine during the work day.

Reich commended him for his demeanor through it all.

"He's been in the building, he's in there lifting weights, he's in meetings," Reich said. "He's not been a distraction. He's missed a couple of practices. (But) he's been a complete pro."

– Burns was one of six captains voted on by his teammates. This will be Burns' third straight year in the role, and it'll also be the third consecutive season for right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿, who was also voted to be a captain.

﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ is also a team captain for a fourth season, while three of the six captains are newcomers to the role here – quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿, wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, and punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿.

"(We're) excited about those six guys being captains," Reich said. "Good guys, good leaders, and good players."

– Multiple Panthers have changed numbers ahead of Week 1, while a host of recently acquired players received their numbers.

Among the changes are cornerback Troy Hill moving from 33 to 13; offensive lineman Cade Mays went from 66 to 68, rookie guard Nash Jensen went from 67 to 66; defensive tackle LaBryan Ray went from 67 to 93; defensive end Nick Thurman went from 76 to 91.

New cornerback D'Shawn Jamison is in 29; linebacker Claudin Cherelus is in 53; offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton is in 76.

On the practice squad, running back Jashaun Corbin is in 28; tackle David Sharpe is in 74; wide receiver Dezmon Patmon is in 86.

– Rookie guard ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿ has officially earned the bid for starting right guard, as Reich confirmed his spot following the team's unofficial depth chart adjustments before Week 1.

Zavala played the starting role in the final two preseason games, and that carried over while Austin Corbett continues to recover from an ACL injury sustained in last year's season finale.

Panthers 2023 Captains

See

230825 Lions_Intro_NationalAnthem_KR-03
1 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-108
2 / 18
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-66
3 / 18
1CW11353
4 / 18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-817
5 / 18
Kenny Richmond
230825 Lions Intro_National Anthem_MD-64
6 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-269
7 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230830 WK 1 Practice 2-185
8 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-426
9 / 18
Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-072
10 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-162
11 / 18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-81
12 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
AE7I7378
13 / 18
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-512
14 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-699
15 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-066
16 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-360
17 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-02
18 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bryce Young keeping his focus on first game, not the first of many

The track record for rookie quarterbacks includes a lot of hard lessons to learn, even for the No. 1 overall picks and the best of all time.
news

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

Thielen was a new addition to the injury list, and fellow wide receiver DJ Chark was also held out Wednesday.
news

Panthers announce 2023 captains

The team selected six captains for the season, including rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and veterans Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns, and Taylor Moton.
news

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers at Falcons

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to Atlanta for their first matchup of the season. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 1

The Panthers game against the Falcons will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
news

Listen, learn, lead: How Panthers head coach Frank Reich got to know a new team

The first quarterback in franchise history embarked on his first year as head coach by being clear and honest with his new players, and also by hearing them.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Oh, by the way, a new guy starts this week

Bryce Young has a way of fitting into a crowd, as he heads into the beginning of his rookie season. Plus, more questions about cuts, including one guy in particular.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 1 at Atlanta

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 1 against the Falcons.
news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers are on the road to Atlanta for Week 1, meeting with the Falcons to start the season this Sunday. 
news

Notebook: Frank Reich has "highest regard" for Brian Burns

Burns did not participate in Monday's walkthrough for what Reich described as personal reasons, plus more from Monday.
news

Frankie Luvu earns U.S. citizenship this offseason

They call him "American Uce" now, after the native American Samoan passed his civics test en route to becoming a U.S. citizen. 
Advertising