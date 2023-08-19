Bryce Young making the most of "limited opportunities" in preseason

"It's always good to put points on the board," Young said. "That's a huge goal for us as an offense. It feels good, but I think it's just a day-by-day approach. Watching the film, I feel like there's always room for improvement, always stuff I'm trying to grow in day by day.

"The more reps, more experience, you know, especially when you get to go against another team in a game environment, that's a valuable experience for me, especially at this stage. So definitely grateful for it. A lot I want to improve on and get better at, but I'm going to keep taking it day by day."

Head coach Frank Reich wouldn't commit when asked if Young would play in the last preseason game next Friday against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium, saying the plan is for "everybody to get ready to play" before committing to anyone's workload.

As for Young, he's placing faith in the coaches and their plan for him.

He doesn't know specifics yet, but he'll be ready to go next weekend if duty calls, or he'll wait until Sept. 10 at Atlanta.