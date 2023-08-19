Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop preseason game to Giants

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers put up 235 total yards of offense against the Giants. This number is up from the first preseason game against the Jets, when they posted just 165 yards.
- The Panthers didn't turn the ball over once against New York, recording no interceptions and no fumbles. The Giants did not commit any turnovers either.
PLAYER STATS
- Safety Vonn Bell recorded two tackles and a pass defense. Bell's pass defense was against Darren Waller as he nearly hauled in a pass from Daniel Jones that would've gone for a first down.
- Quarterback Matt Corral finished the game completing 9 of his 13 passes for 71 yards (quarterback rating of 82.5). In two preseason games, Corral is now 24-of-35 (68.6 completion percentage) for 197 yards. Quarterback Jake Luton saw action in the second half and connected with wide receiver Gary Jennings for a 20-yard fourth quarter touchdown pass.
- Running back Raheem Blackshear led the rushing attack with 31 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Blackshear found pay dirt on a one-yard touchdown, capping off an eight play drive that netted 66 yards.
- Wide receiver Shi Smith led the team in the receiving department with four catches and 59 yards.
- Defensive tackle Raequan Williams got the starting nod tonight and finished with four total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Williams also notched a sack and two quarterback hits.
Check out scenes from the Panthers' second preseason game against the New York Giants.