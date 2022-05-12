Presented by

Panthers to open 2022 season at home against Cleveland in Week 1

May 12, 2022 at 06:00 PM
CHARLOTTE — Fighting like cats and dawgs, right off the bat.

The Panthers will open the regular season at home on Sept. 11, with the Browns visiting Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are 4-2 against the Browns all-time, and 2-0 in games played here. They last played the Browns here in 2014, a 17-13 win. The Browns won the last meeting between the teams, a 2018 game in front of the Dawg Pound in Cleveland.

This marks the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home. They've gone 7-3 in the last 10 home openers.

As announced by the New York Giants, Carolina will travel to New York in Week 2 to open the Giants' season.

The full 2022 schedule will be announced at 8 p.m. tonight with single-game tickets going on sale to the general public at 9 p.m. Fans can click here to sign up for the pre-sale to get access to tickets at 8:30 p.m.

Panthers vs. Browns Through The Years

Carolina is 4-2 against Cleveland all-time.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi (11) runs the ball as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Jon Beason (52) is on the right. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Delhomme passed for 170 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) jumps high after a 10 yard run in an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during first-quarter action in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers safety Sherrod Martin (23) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore (89) in the end zone, forcing him to drop the ball on a pass play, in the first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Martin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) tries to break the tackle of Cleveland Browns' Daven Holly (39) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Holly pushed Smith out of bounds. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
* ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY OCT 15 *Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Peppers will bring his defensive teammates to Baltimore for Sunday, Oct. 15's game between the Ravens and the Panthers. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' D'Qwell Jackson (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Foster ran for 106 yards in the game. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pas between Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown (24) and cornerback Mike Adams (20) during second quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles away from Carolina Panthersdefensive end Charles Johnson (95) during first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) jumps high to make a catch as Cleveland Browns' Brodney Pool (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) celebrates with teammate Chris Gamble (20) as he returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Cleveland Browns' Dennis Northcutt (86) trails during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
