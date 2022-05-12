Panthers to open 2022 season at home against Cleveland in Week 1

CHARLOTTE — Fighting like cats and dawgs, right off the bat.

The Panthers will open the regular season at home on Sept. 11, with the Browns visiting Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are 4-2 against the Browns all-time, and 2-0 in games played here. They last played the Browns here in 2014, a 17-13 win. The Browns won the last meeting between the teams, a 2018 game in front of the Dawg Pound in Cleveland.

This marks the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home. They've gone 7-3 in the last 10 home openers.

As announced by the New York Giants, Carolina will travel to New York in Week 2 to open the Giants' season.