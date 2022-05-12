Facts and Figures: 2022 Schedule

4 of 5 - Home games to start season
The Panthers open the season at home for the fifth-straight season, this year hosting the Browns in Week 1. Carolina will play four of its first five games at home to start the season. This is the first time that the Panthers have only had one road game in the first five weeks.
Tough October
Last season, the Panthers had to contend with a difficult stretch of games to end the season. This year, that stretch comes in October when Carolina faces four 2021 playoff teams in five games (vs. Arizona, vs. San Francisco, at Los Angeles, vs. Tampa Bay). They then open November at Cincinnati, the reigning AFC champions.
4 - O'Clock starts
Carolina has four games currently slated to start in the 4 p.m. afternoon time slot, including two at home against Arizona (Week 4) and San Francisco (Week 5). The 2015 season was the last time Carolina played four games in the late afternoon slot, and three of those were on the road.
.517 - Carolina's strength of schedule in 2022
Panthers opponents went 147-140-2 in 2021, giving Carolina a strength of schedule rating of .517. That ties for the 12th-hardest schedule among teams heading into 2022.
The NFC South as a whole faces a tough draw with Tampa Bay (4th-hardest), New Orleans (7th-hardest) and Atlanta (9th-hardest) all in the top 10.
9 - Home games
After the NFL expanded to 17 games in 2021, the Panthers will get their first taste of a nine-game home slate this year. The extra game will be against Denver on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 27).
Late Bye
Carolina's bye week once again falls in the month of December. It's the third-straight year where the Panthers have had a bye in Week 13, the latest they had ever had one prior to 2020.
7 - Outside to inside
Since the NFL moved to a 14-team playoff format in 2020, seven teams have gone from outside the playoffs to inside in the following season in both 2020 and 2021.
Holiday Games
Carolina will conclude the home schedule on Christmas Eve against Detroit, and play at Tampa Bay on New Year's Day. The Panthers are 3-4 all-time on Christmas Eve and 1-2 on New Year's Day.
Watch the NFL Network's schedule release show at 8 p.m. for coverage from around the league.
View photos from the last time Carolina played each of this season's opponents.