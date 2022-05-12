Presented by

Facts and Figures: 2022 Schedule

May 12, 2022 at 07:59 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
E_DX3_3224
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
**Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons** Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 8-19 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Atlanta was in 2021, winning 19-13.

2022 SCHEDULE | SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO | SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

4 of 5 - Home games to start season

The Panthers open the season at home for the fifth-straight season, this year hosting the Browns in Week 1. Carolina will play four of its first five games at home to start the season. This is the first time that the Panthers have only had one road game in the first five weeks.

Tough October

Last season, the Panthers had to contend with a difficult stretch of games to end the season. This year, that stretch comes in October when Carolina faces four 2021 playoff teams in five games (vs. Arizona, vs. San Francisco, at Los Angeles, vs. Tampa Bay). They then open November at Cincinnati, the reigning AFC champions.

Related Links

4 - O'Clock starts

Carolina has four games currently slated to start in the 4 p.m. afternoon time slot, including two at home against Arizona (Week 4) and San Francisco (Week 5). The 2015 season was the last time Carolina played four games in the late afternoon slot, and three of those were on the road.

.517 - Carolina's strength of schedule in 2022

Panthers opponents went 147-140-2 in 2021, giving Carolina a strength of schedule rating of .517. That ties for the 12th-hardest schedule among teams heading into 2022.

The NFC South as a whole faces a tough draw with Tampa Bay (4th-hardest), New Orleans (7th-hardest) and Atlanta (9th-hardest) all in the top 10.

9 - Home games

After the NFL expanded to 17 games in 2021, the Panthers will get their first taste of a nine-game home slate this year. The extra game will be against Denver on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 27).

Late Bye

Carolina's bye week once again falls in the month of December. It's the third-straight year where the Panthers have had a bye in Week 13, the latest they had ever had one prior to 2020.

7 - Outside to inside

Since the NFL moved to a 14-team playoff format in 2020, seven teams have gone from outside the playoffs to inside in the following season in both 2020 and 2021.

Holiday Games

Carolina will conclude the home schedule on Christmas Eve against Detroit, and play at Tampa Bay on New Year's Day. The Panthers are 3-4 all-time on Christmas Eve and 1-2 on New Year's Day.

Watch the NFL Network's schedule release show at 8 p.m. for coverage from around the league.

PHOTOS: 2022 opponents by week

View photos from the last time Carolina played each of this season's opponents.

Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns Carolina is 4-2 all-time against the Browns including 2-0 at home. The last home game was in 2014, a 17-13 win.
1 / 17

Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

Carolina is 4-2 all-time against the Browns including 2-0 at home. The last home game was in 2014, a 17-13 win.

Bob Leverone/AP
Week 2 at New York Giants Carolina is 7-5 all-time against the Giants, including 4-4 on the road. The last road game was in 2021, a 25-3 loss.
2 / 17

Week 2 at New York Giants

Carolina is 7-5 all-time against the Giants, including 4-4 on the road. The last road game was in 2021, a 25-3 loss.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-14 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 26-7 win.
3 / 17

Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-14 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 26-7 win.

Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including 8-3 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 31-21 win.
4 / 17

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including 8-3 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 31-21 win.

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the 49ers, including 6-5 at home. The last home game was in 2016, a 46-27 win.
5 / 17

Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the 49ers, including 6-5 at home. The last home game was in 2016, a 46-27 win.

Bob Leverone
Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the Rams, including 7-4 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Los Angeles was in 2016, winning 13-10.
6 / 17

Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams

Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the Rams, including 7-4 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Los Angeles was in 2016, winning 13-10.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-10 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 32-6 loss.
7 / 17

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-10 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 32-6 loss.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 8-19 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Atlanta was in 2021, winning 19-13.
8 / 17

Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 8-19 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Atlanta was in 2021, winning 19-13.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals Carolina is 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals, including 0-1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Cincinnati was in 2014, tying 37-37.
9 / 17

Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina is 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals, including 0-1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Cincinnati was in 2014, tying 37-37.

AJ Mast
Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night) Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 12-15 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 21-29 loss.
10 / 17

Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night)

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 12-15 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 21-29 loss.

Week 11 at Baltimore Ravens Carolina are 4-2 all-time against the Ravens, including 1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Baltimore was in 2014, losing 38-10.
11 / 17

Week 11 at Baltimore Ravens

Carolina are 4-2 all-time against the Ravens, including 1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Baltimore was in 2014, losing 38-10.

Evan Vucci
Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Broncos, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 32-27 loss.
12 / 17

Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Broncos, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 32-27 loss.

Brandon Todd
Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks Carolina is 4-10 all-time against the Seahawks, including 1-5 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Seattle was in 2016, losing 40-7.
13 / 17

Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks

Carolina is 4-10 all-time against the Seahawks, including 1-5 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Seattle was in 2016, losing 40-7.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Steelers, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2015, a 37-19 loss.
14 / 17

Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Steelers, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2015, a 37-19 loss.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 16 vs. Detroit Lions Carolina is 7-3 all-time against the Lions, including 5-1 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 20-0 win.
15 / 17

Week 16 vs. Detroit Lions

Carolina is 7-3 all-time against the Lions, including 5-1 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 20-0 win.

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-9 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Tampa Bay was in January 2022, losing 41-17.
16 / 17

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-9 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Tampa Bay was in January 2022, losing 41-17.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 18 at New Orleans Saints Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-15 on the road. The last time Carolina played at New Orleans was in January 2022, losing 18-10.
17 / 17

Week 18 at New Orleans Saints

Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-15 on the road. The last time Carolina played at New Orleans was in January 2022, losing 18-10.

Chanelle Smith-Walker
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers announce full 2022 schedule

Carolina will play four of its first five games at home.

news

Panthers to open 2022 season at home against Cleveland in Week 1

This is the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home.

news

2022 NFL schedule to be released tonight

Fans will be able to make plans and purchase single-game tickets starting tonight at 9 p.m.

Advertising