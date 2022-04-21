NFL announces 2022 schedule to be released on May 12

Apr 21, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Panthers_21_22Opponents_16x9_v2

CHARLOTTE - The NFL officially announced that the 2022 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can check the Panthers' social media channels, website, and app that night to set their calendars and purchase single-game tickets for the 2022 season.

Carolina will host nine home games for the first time in franchise history with the NFC South teams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Free registration is available here for a single-game presale to get the opportunity to buy single-game tickets ahead of the general public on May 12.

The Panthers will once again provide fun and unique coverage of the schedule release (click here for last year's video). NFL Network and ESPN will also have complete league coverage of all 32 teams' schedules that night.

Want to guess the exact order of the schedule? Click here to enter the 2022 schedule prediction game and compete for a chance to win prizes from Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort and the Panthers.

