NFL announces 2022 schedule to be released on May 12

CHARLOTTE - The NFL officially announced that the 2022 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can check the Panthers' social media channels, website, and app that night to set their calendars and purchase single-game tickets for the 2022 season.

Carolina will host nine home games for the first time in franchise history with the NFC South teams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

The Panthers will once again provide fun and unique coverage of the schedule release (click here for last year's video). NFL Network and ESPN will also have complete league coverage of all 32 teams' schedules that night.