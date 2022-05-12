Presented by

Panthers announce full 2022 schedule

May 12, 2022 at 07:59 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
2022 SCHEDULE

CHARLOTTE — As the Panthers try to re-establish themselves on the field this season, they get the benefit of beginning the regular season at home.

The Panthers will open the season on Sept. 11 at Bank of America Stadium against the Browns, and play four of their first five games on their home field.

The Panthers are used to catching a high-profile first start, after Sam Darnold and the Panthers faced his former team, the Jets, and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in last year's opener.

That was part of a solid 3-0 start in 2021, in which the Panthers set the stage for having one of the league's top defenses.

After traveling to New Jersey to face the Giants in Week 2, the Panthers will then come home for three straight home games against the Saints, Cardinals, and 49ers. The Cardinals and 49ers games will be played in the late-afternoon time slot, two of the four the Panthers will play this year (along with their Week 6 trip to the Rams, and their Week 14 trip to the Seahawks).

This year, the Panthers will have one prime-time game, a Thursday, Nov. 10 matchup against the Falcons. That Week 10 matchup will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video.

The Panthers could face some inclement weather late in the season, with November trips to Cincinnati (Week 9) and Baltimore (Week 11).

They get to stay home for Christmas, as they will play their Week 16 game on Saturday, Dec. 24, against the Lions here.

Like last year, they play their final two games on the road against NFC South foes, with trips to Tampa Bay in Week 17 (on Jan. 1, 2023) and New Orleans in Week 18 (all schedules are TBD for Jan. 7 or 8).

Again, the Panthers have a late bye, with a Week 13 off week for the third straight season.

In the preseason, the Panthers will face Washington and New England on the road, before playing the Bills here in the third game. All preseason dates and times are to be determined.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 p.m. tonight.

Watch the NFL Network's schedule release show at 8 p.m. for coverage from around the league.

PHOTOS: 2022 opponents by week

View photos from the last time Carolina played each of this season's opponents.

Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns Carolina is 4-2 all-time against the Browns including 2-0 at home. The last home game was in 2014, a 17-13 win.
1 / 17

Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

Carolina is 4-2 all-time against the Browns including 2-0 at home. The last home game was in 2014, a 17-13 win.

Bob Leverone/AP
Week 2 at New York Giants Carolina is 7-5 all-time against the Giants, including 4-4 on the road. The last road game was in 2021, a 25-3 loss.
2 / 17

Week 2 at New York Giants

Carolina is 7-5 all-time against the Giants, including 4-4 on the road. The last road game was in 2021, a 25-3 loss.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-14 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 26-7 win.
3 / 17

Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-14 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 26-7 win.

Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including 8-3 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 31-21 win.
4 / 17

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including 8-3 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 31-21 win.

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the 49ers, including 6-5 at home. The last home game was in 2016, a 46-27 win.
5 / 17

Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the 49ers, including 6-5 at home. The last home game was in 2016, a 46-27 win.

Bob Leverone
Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the Rams, including 7-4 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Los Angeles was in 2016, winning 13-10.
6 / 17

Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams

Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the Rams, including 7-4 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Los Angeles was in 2016, winning 13-10.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-10 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 32-6 loss.
7 / 17

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-10 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 32-6 loss.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 8-19 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Atlanta was in 2021, winning 19-13.
8 / 17

Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 8-19 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Atlanta was in 2021, winning 19-13.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals Carolina is 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals, including 0-1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Cincinnati was in 2014, tying 37-37.
9 / 17

Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina is 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals, including 0-1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Cincinnati was in 2014, tying 37-37.

AJ Mast
Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night) Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 12-15 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 21-29 loss.
10 / 17

Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night)

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons, including 12-15 at home. The last home game was in 2021, a 21-29 loss.

Week 11 at Baltimore Ravens Carolina are 4-2 all-time against the Ravens, including 1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Baltimore was in 2014, losing 38-10.
11 / 17

Week 11 at Baltimore Ravens

Carolina are 4-2 all-time against the Ravens, including 1-1 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Baltimore was in 2014, losing 38-10.

Evan Vucci
Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Broncos, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 32-27 loss.
12 / 17

Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Broncos, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 32-27 loss.

Brandon Todd
Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks Carolina is 4-10 all-time against the Seahawks, including 1-5 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Seattle was in 2016, losing 40-7.
13 / 17

Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks

Carolina is 4-10 all-time against the Seahawks, including 1-5 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Seattle was in 2016, losing 40-7.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Steelers, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2015, a 37-19 loss.
14 / 17

Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Steelers, including 1-2 at home. The last home game was in 2015, a 37-19 loss.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 16 vs. Detroit Lions Carolina is 7-3 all-time against the Lions, including 5-1 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 20-0 win.
15 / 17

Week 16 vs. Detroit Lions

Carolina is 7-3 all-time against the Lions, including 5-1 at home. The last home game was in 2020, a 20-0 win.

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-9 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Tampa Bay was in January 2022, losing 41-17.
16 / 17

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Buccaneers, including 12-9 on the road. The last time Carolina played at Tampa Bay was in January 2022, losing 41-17.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 18 at New Orleans Saints Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-15 on the road. The last time Carolina played at New Orleans was in January 2022, losing 18-10.
17 / 17

Week 18 at New Orleans Saints

Carolina is 26-29 all-time against the Saints, including 13-15 on the road. The last time Carolina played at New Orleans was in January 2022, losing 18-10.

Chanelle Smith-Walker
