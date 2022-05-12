Panthers announce full 2022 schedule

The Panthers are used to catching a high-profile first start, after Sam Darnold and the Panthers faced his former team, the Jets, and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in last year's opener.

That was part of a solid 3-0 start in 2021, in which the Panthers set the stage for having one of the league's top defenses.

After traveling to New Jersey to face the Giants in Week 2, the Panthers will then come home for three straight home games against the Saints, Cardinals, and 49ers. The Cardinals and 49ers games will be played in the late-afternoon time slot, two of the four the Panthers will play this year (along with their Week 6 trip to the Rams, and their Week 14 trip to the Seahawks).

This year, the Panthers will have one prime-time game, a Thursday, Nov. 10 matchup against the Falcons. That Week 10 matchup will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video.

The Panthers could face some inclement weather late in the season, with November trips to Cincinnati (Week 9) and Baltimore (Week 11).

They get to stay home for Christmas, as they will play their Week 16 game on Saturday, Dec. 24, against the Lions here.

Like last year, they play their final two games on the road against NFC South foes, with trips to Tampa Bay in Week 17 (on Jan. 1, 2023) and New Orleans in Week 18 (all schedules are TBD for Jan. 7 or 8).

Again, the Panthers have a late bye, with a Week 13 off week for the third straight season.

In the preseason, the Panthers will face Washington and New England on the road, before playing the Bills here in the third game. All preseason dates and times are to be determined.