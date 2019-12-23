Snap Counts: Panthers at Colts

|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Dennis Daley
|70 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Taylor Moton
|70 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Daryl Williams
|70 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Will Grier
|70 (100%)
|Matt Paradis
|65 (93%)
|2 (8%)
|Trai Turner
|65 (93%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|63 (90%)
|Curtis Samuel
|53 (76%)
|Chris Hogan
|52 (74%)
|3 (12%)
|Jarius Wright
|40 (57%)
|Greg Olsen
|40 (57%)
|Ian Thomas
|32 (46%)
|Chris Manhertz
|21 (30%)
|9 (35%)
|Brandon Zylstra
|17 (24%)
|12 (46%)
|DeAndrew White
|14 (20%)
|18 (69%)
|Reggie Bonnafon
|8 (11%)
|13 (50%)
|DJ Moore
|6 (9%)
|Chris Reed
|5 (7%)
|2 (8%)
|Tyler Larsen
|5 (7%)
|2 (8%)
|Alex Armah
|4 (6%)
|18 (69%)
- Christian McCaffrey played 90 percent of the snaps en route to a career day where he set franchise and NFL records with 15 receptions for 119 yards.
- Chris Hogan played a season-high 52 snaps as he took on playing time for DJ Moore (6 snaps) who left the game with a concussion in the first quarter. Hogan finished with two receptions for 16 yards.
- The Panthers tight ends combined for 93 total snaps as Greg Olsen (40 snaps), Ian Thomas (32 snaps) and Chris Manhertz (21 snaps) all saw significant playing time. It tied the most snaps for Ian Thomas in a game where Olsen where Olsen was fully healthy over the last two seasons.
- Brandon Zylstra had a career-high 17 snaps at wide receiver, making one catch for three yards.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Jermaine Carter
|64 (100%)
|11 (42%)
|James Bradberry
|64 (100%)
|6 (23%)
|Ross Cockrell
|64 (100%)
|6 (23%)
|Luke Kuechly
|64 (100%)
|6 (23%)
|Tre Boston
|64 (100%)
|Eric Reid
|62 (97%)
|6 (23%)
|Javien Elliott
|54 (84%)
|10 (38%)
|Bruce Irvin
|38 (59%)
|6 (23%)
|Gerald McCoy
|35 (55%)
|6 (23%)
|Mario Addison
|35 (55%)
|Efe Obada
|32 (50%)
|8 (31%)
|Stacy McGee
|32 (50%)
|3 (12%)
|Kyle Love
|31 (48%)
|6 (23%)
|Brian Burns
|24 (38%)
|11 (42%)
|Wes Horton
|20 (31%)
|Vernon Butler
|19 (30%)
|3 (12%)
|Cole Luke
|2 (3%)
|14 (54%)
- Ross Cockrell started and played every snap at cornerback as Donte Jackson only saw four snaps on special teams. Javien Elliott (54 snaps) saw most of the action in the nickel corner position.
- Jermaine Carter played 100 percent of the snaps for the first time in his career as he started for the injured Shaq Thompson.
- Stacy McGee played his most snaps since 2017 with Washington as he played in place of Vernon Butler (19 snaps) who was ejected in the second half.
- Brian Burns played 24 snaps and recorded a sack a week after he played just seven snaps against the Seahawks.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Colin Jones
|24 (92%)
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|18 (69%)
|Andre Smith
|18 (69%)
|Mike Davis
|15 (58%)
|Michael Palardy
|7 (27%)
|J.J. Jansen
|7 (27%)
|Joey Slye
|5 (19%)
|Donte Jackson
|4 (15%)
View photos from Week 15 as Carolina visits Indianapolis.