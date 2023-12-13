Carolina Panthers and Bank of America extend naming rights agreement

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America today announced an extension of their naming rights agreement for Bank of America Stadium.

The agreement extends the partnership that dates back to 2004, when Bank of America took over the naming rights for the venue. Since the original agreement was signed, the stadium has become far more than a place for Panthers football games, adding soccer and an expanding series of concerts and events that continue to bring a positive economic impact to the surrounding community.

"We are proud that the stadium will continue to carry the name of one of Charlotte's most iconic and philanthropic companies," said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. "Extending our naming rights agreement not only speaks to the value of our partnership, but also underscores the mutual trust and shared commitment that defines our relationship."

The collaboration between the Panthers and Bank of America goes beyond the name on the building. The two organizations have built a strategic partnership aimed at making a positive and lasting impact on the community through programs like the 3rd & Goal literacy program, Teacher of the Year award, the Regional Spelling Bee Program, and the Play it Forward clinic to name a few.

"Bank of America has a long-standing relationship with the Carolina Panthers and stadium. We look forward to our continued partnership and our strong support for the Charlotte Community," said Kieth Cockrell, President, Bank of America Charlotte.

Since 2018, Bank of America Stadium has grown from hosting around 10 football-focused events per year to nearly 40 major ticketed events annually, attracting visitors to the stadium from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and 31 countries.

That includes the upcoming Duke's Mayo Bowl match-up on Dec. 27 between North Carolina and West Virginia.

In 2022, more than 1.85 million tickets were distributed for Bank of America Stadium events.

Already a destination for numerous domestic and international soccer events, Bank of America Stadium was also announced earlier this month as one of the host sites for the prestigious CONMEBOL's Copa America 2024. That event, which features the top teams in South America, including Brazil and Argentina, as well as some of the biggest individual stars in the world, is expected to bring 150,000 people to Uptown next July.