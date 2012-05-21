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Carolina Panthers Fisher Athletic Equipment Grants

May 21, 2012 at 07:00 AM

For the third consecutive year, the Carolina Panthers and Fisher Athletic will award 10 equipment grants, each with a retail value of approximately $1,000, to high schools in the Carolinas. The partnership between the Panthers and Fisher Athletic will provide new and advanced equipment, promote growth and increased participation in football, and reinforce the commitment that the Panthers and Fisher Athletic have for the football community in the Carolinas.

In order to apply, the Carolina Panthers Fisher Athletic Equipment Grant application must be completed in its entirety and include all specified information in the designated order. Incomplete applications will be returned and will not be eligible for consideration.

Applications must be postmarked by July 18, 2012 and returned to the Carolina Panthers, Attn: Equipment Grant Application, 800 South Mint Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202. Applications received by fax will not be accepted. Applications will be reviewed and decided upon by July 23.

The Carolina Panthers and Fisher Athletic are strong supporters of football on all levels in North and South Carolina and are committed to providing programs and resources which enable youth across the region opportunities to play and enjoy the sport.

Fisher Athletic is a leading athletic equipment manufacturer in the United States and has been since its inception in 1970. Through the years, Fisher has expanded its product line to meet the ever-changing sports landscape. Specializing in training and game day equipment for football, baseball, and track and field events, Fisher also produces various styles of custom protection padding solutions that encompass both athletics and industry. Fisher Athletic is committed to manufacturing quality, innovative products to meet its customers' needs well into the 21st century.

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